Jade Roper’s maternity photos are so sexy that Tanner Tolbert is talking baby number four

Jade Roper is getting close to delivering her third child, and ahead of the special day, the Bachelor in Paradise beauty shared a sneak peek at a recent maternity shoot.

She looks angelic, and it’s pretty clear her husband, Tanner Tolbert, loves the look. After all, he commented on the photo, hinting at baby number four.

Jade Roper is angelic in new maternity photo

The picture is just gorgeous as Jade shows off a huge baby bump while dressed in a grey bra and panties while wearing big, realistic-looking wings.

Jade thanked the photographer for making her look so amazing in the photo.

She wrote, “Pregnancy isn’t heavenly all the time, but all mamas are angels. Thank you @tiffanyallenphotography and @leahmariacouture for making me feel as phenomenal as my body is for growing a life. I’m so grateful to be blessed with the gift of a precious baby.”

Tanner Tolbert talks about getting Jade pregnant again

Fans gushed about the Bachelor in Paradise star in the comments, with many telling her just how amazing she looks.

But Tanner Tolbert’s comment caught the attention of the Bachelor Nation.

“Damn… you’re gonna make us have a 4th with posts like these,” Tanner wrote.

And honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if this adorable couple went on to have many more kids. After all, Jade really does look amazing when she’s pregnant, and she seems to enjoy the experience as well.

The pair have been busy building their family for a few years now after tying the knot in 2016. They met and fell in love the year before on Bachelor in Paradise.

Jade and Tanner welcomed their daughter Emmy in 2017 and their son Brooks in 2019. Bachelor Nation fans may recall Brooks’ birth since Jade went into labor and ended up giving birth to their son at home in her closet.

Let’s hope this next birth is a bit easier and a little more predictable.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.