Jade Cline complains of severe allergies, sets herself up with a comment about losing her meds

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 set herself up for ridicule from trolls when she said she lost her medication. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline shared with her followers that she’s been battling sinus infections, and when she revealed she lost her medication, she set herself up for ridicule from trolls.

On the past few episodes of Teen Mom 2, viewers have watched Jade’s surgery journey after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift and 360 liposuction.

Jade traveled from Indiana to Florida for the procedures, where she rented an Airbnb to recover after surgery.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade’s baby daddy Sean, her mom Christy and her boyfriend, along with Jade’s daughter Kloie accompanied her for the trip.

Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Jade’s mom disappeared for over three hours

Christy was in charge of filling Jade’s prescriptions for her pain medication after surgery. But things went south when Christy didn’t return until over three hours later.

Christy claimed that pharmacies in the area didn’t have Jade’s medication in stock. She and her boyfriend allegedly drove around to multiple pharmacies before they found one that could fill it.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Although Jade set the record straight and claimed that Christy didn’t steal her medications, fans thought differently.

Jade told fans she’s suffering from recurring sinus infections. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Many Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Christy took Jade’s prescriptions for herself, given her past of drug addiction and trouble with the law.

Earlier this week, Jade let her fans know that she was suffering from a recurring sinus infection. She told her followers on Twitter, “I’m so p***ed I have a sinus infection AGAIN. I recently started getting allergies this year and started getting sinus infections more often, people who get bad allergies do you guys also get sinus infections often??? This s**t is so annoying and so weird!”

When Jade told fans she lost her meds, they couldn’t help but reference her mom, Christy. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Later in the afternoon, Jade updated her fans. “I lost my allergy meds fml lol,” she tweeted.

Jade’s claim that she lost her meds brought out the trolls

Trolls made fun of Jade’s post-surgery debacle with her mom Christy and her meds. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

“Girl, you setting urself up with this one…” one of Jade’s followers replied to her tweet.

Another of Jade’s followers commented, “Don’t send ya mom for the refill 😉”

One troll showed to comment, assuming that Jade’s mom, Christy was involved in her allergy meds going missing.

“Your Mom Probably Took Em,” the troll commented on Jade’s post.

Jade’s current relationship with Christy is unclear

Some fans of Teen Mom 2 felt that Jade was trying to protect Christy from serving jail time after watching the last few episodes. They assumed Christy stole Jade’s prescription medications, which could mean she could go to jail.

Both Jade and her castmate, Briana DeJesus, who accompanied Jade for part of her recovery, defended Christy. Briana told her followers, “No, her mother didn’t steal any of Jade’s medicine. Y’all are out of pocket.”

A couple of weeks ago, when asked if Christy stole her meds, Jade told her followers, “That’s not exactly what happened. You’ll have to watch next [week’s] [episode].”

Jade released a statement last month, warning her fans that there would be some controversial scenes in upcoming episodes.

It’s unclear where Jade stands with her mother currently, but earlier this year, she had this to say about her relationship with Christy: “Right now, I don’t know. I don’t think we really talk that much right now. It’s kind of like a long story, but what transpired and what happened to get us to this point is all in the new season.”

She added, “So, it’s really a lot. A lot during my surgery, and a lot of stuff happened during that time too that has us in the place we are now. So, I really don’t want to say too much about it, I guess. I mean, you’ll see exactly what happens in the new season.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.