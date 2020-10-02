Jaclyn Schwartzberg from MAFS Season 6 is married! Mia Bally wishes the happy couple congratulations

Jaclyn Schwartzberg was paired up with firefighter Ryan Buckley to get Married at First Sight on the season based in Boston.

She lost her boyfriend around a year and a half before going on the show, and the couple struggled to get past the loss. Ryan questioned whether his new wife was ready for a new relationship.

Although Ryan and Jaclyn chose to stay married on decision day, they divorced a short 10 months later. However — Jaclyn is giving walking down the aisle another chance.

She’s walking down the aisle again

Jaclyn went public with her new boyfriend, Dane, on Instagram following her divorce with her Season 6 husband. The couple got engaged in 2019 while on vacation in Italy.

They recently made it official by tying the knot at a beautiful outdoor wedding on the last weekend of September.

“No words to express how thankful I am for all the amazing people in my life, I love you so so much. And all your sweet messages, so much love my heart can’t handle it,” she gushed over her wedding in an Instagram post.

MAFS alum sent their congratulations

Jaclyn looked beautiful on her special day, and many MAFS stars offered their congratulations.

MAFS star Mia Bally displayed her excitement for her fellow castmember with a photoshopped photo of her and the new couple.

She took to Instagram and said, “YAL – woke up this morning INSANELY excited for my 2 of my favorite humans to get married! I met Jackie 2.5 years ago when I felt my life was falling apart and she took my hand and she helped me through hard times.”

Mia recently overcame a lot in the past few years. Other than the divorce from Tristan, she announced she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

MAFS psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin was also among the alum to wish the couple well.

She wrote, “Congratulations my dear. You look stunning and more importantly SO happy. Wish you all the happiness you deserve and I know he is as sweet to you as you are to everyone around you.”

From the death of her ex to her divorce, viewers have watched Jaclyn’s rocky journey to love and are excited to see the MAFS star happily married.