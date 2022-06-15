Jackie Goldschneider is ‘Jerseylicious’ in photo with Jersey Shore star Pauly D

Jackie Goldschneider strikes a pose with DJ Pauly D. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider recently had a Jerseylicious moment, and she couldn’t help but share it on social media.

The Bravo Housewife ran into another notable Jersey figure, DJ Pauly D — star of the MTV shows Jersey Shore, Double Shot at Love, and Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jackie managed to snag a photo with the popular DJ during a recent outing at the tracks with her husband Evan Goldschneider, her castmate Margaret Josephs and her husband, Joe Benigno.

The foursome enjoyed a day out at the Belmont Stakes racing festival in New York, but it seems the highlight of Jackie’s day was running into the MTV star.

Jackie Goldschneider is ‘Jerseylicious’ in a photo with Jersey Shore star Pauly D

Jackie was well dressed for the event in a floral bustier dress with a thigh-high slit. She topped off the look with the typical fancy hat women often sport at the tracks, opting for a lavender headpiece and a black clutch.

Meanwhile, DJ Pauly D smiled big for the camera with his spiked hair and dark sunglasses. The Jersey Shore alum was casually dressed in jeans and a button-down shirt with large stripes.

Jackie captioned the Instagram post “Jerseylicious” after sharing the picture of herself and the DJ on Instagram.

Interestingly, Jackie’s followers were delighted to see the two unlikely reality TV stars in a photo together, and they shared their excitement in the post’s comment section.

Social media users excited to see Jackie Goldschneider and Pauly D

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is a fan of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, and she’s not the only one. Apparently, many of her Instagram followers are fans of DJ Pauly D as well.

The MTV star has been busy playing music not just in the U.S but all over the world. A week ago, he was in Canada for a gig, and he was recently at Tao Beach Dayclub in Las Vegas, where he has a residency with the Tao Group.

However, it’s unclear if Pauly D’s appearance at Belmont Stakes was for work or pleasure. Either way, the Bravo Housewife was ecstatic to meet him, and after posting a photo with DJ Pauly D, people flooded Jackie’s comments.

“The crossover we need,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I love Jackie and Pauly this time of year,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Someone else also wrote, “The pair we never knew we always wanted.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.