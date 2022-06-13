RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider strikes a pose in sexy dress with thigh-high slit

Jackie Goldschneider stuns in a thigh-high dress. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider is looking happy and healthy and we have the photos to prove it.

The mom-of-four who recently opened up about her battle with an eating disorder and is still in recovery but she’s already come a long way. Jackie recently shared a photo from her day at the tracks with her husband Evan Goldschneider and she showed off her legs in a sexy dress with a high slit.

Jackie was joined by her RHONJ bestie Margaret Josephs and her husband Joe Benigno for a fun day out and the glamorous group turned heads in their fancy attire.

Jackie Goldschneider rocks a sexy high-slit dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo on social media of her day out with her hubby and castmates. The foursome got all dressed up for the Belmont Stakes racing festival in New York and they looked great in their outfits.

We know the cast is filming for Season 13 so the Bravo cameras were probably there to capture the two couples at the event.

Jackie had a huge smile on her face in the photo posted to Instagram as she struck a sexy pose in her flowy dress which featured a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with clear heels and an over-the-top lavender hat for the event.

Jackie’s castmate Margaret Josephs made for a fashionable figure as well in her blue and white ensemble. She opted for a dress that featured a solid white top with a plunging neckline while the bottom half of the dress featured a blue floral pattern.

Margaret paired the dress with sky-high platform shoes and a blue fascinator hat.

Margaret’s husband Joe held on to her matching blue handbag as the RHONJ seems to have broken her wrist, judging by the pink cast on her right arm.

Jackie Goldschneider gets support from RHONJ viewers

After sharing the photo on social media Jackie got a slew of positive comments about her appearance.

Several Instagram users noted that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked healthy after she got personal about her decade-long battle with anorexia on the show last season.

Jackie has confessed to gaining weight since starting her recovery journey and she’s still doing therapy and meeting with a nutritionist weekly. People have noticed the change and they expressed joy in seeing the Bravo star looking healthy and happy.

“Jackie you were always beautiful but u look even more healthy and beautiful. So happy for u,” wrote one commenter.

“You are looking AMAZING and healthy, Jackie! ” added someone else.

One person also wrote, “Jackie you look STUNNING!!”

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Another Instagram user wrote, “You look amazing @jackiegoldschneider. You look healthy and happy, it’s so good to see you taking your power back woman.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.