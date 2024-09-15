Jackie Goldschneider admits RHONJ needs a revamp: ‘It got too dark’

As fans eagerly await news on The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s future, one of its most polarizing cast members is speaking out.

Jackie Goldschenider spent four seasons as a main cast member before being demoted to a friend of the housewives for an additional two seasons.

She’s already been vocal about wanting to return for another chance to showcase her life to viewers. Still, there’s a genuine possibility that she won’t be able to do so.

Andy Cohen and various cast members have revealed that RHONJ Season 15 will take the show in a drastically different direction, meaning there will be a cast shake-up.

The show has been on a slippery slope over the last couple of years because producers have not realized that changes are necessary to keep things fresh.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, there’s no telling who will be asked back for Season 15, and Jackie is probably one of the least likely to return because fans turned on her big time during Season 14.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Jackie revealed she “can’t imagine that it wouldn’t come back in some form.”

Jackie believes RHONJ will return in some capacity

“I do think things are gonna change because they sort of have to. It got too dark.”

“The problem with Jersey is that fights go too far, and they get too dark and they get too heavy and then you can’t come back from them.”

That’s a fair assessment of the situation and how the season culminated at Rails Steakhouse with the ladies at an impasse and leaving a dinner party more divided than ever.

During the same event, Margaret Josephs exposed Jackie for being in communication with Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife, information that Teresa Giudice was not privy to before they became friends.

Admittedly, Jackie pulled off the move when she and Teresa were at odds around the time rumors about Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, cheating were being shared by the cast.

Teresa and Jackie are good friends

The good news is that Teresa could see where Jackie was coming from and managed to continue their friendship, but it may not be televised for much longer.

Fans were stunned that Jackie even started a friendship with Teresa while her former enemy was blissfully unaware of a potentially relationship-ending bombshell.

It will be an exciting couple of months as we await confirmation about the show’s future because, for the first time in a long time, Bravo and producers are willing to change things.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.