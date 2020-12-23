Ivan Hall explains the religious reasons he was sent home over during The Bachelorette finale

The Bachelorette star Ivan Hall thought he had a chance with Tayshia Adams as he was in the final three.

However, during last night’s finale, Tayshia made a surprising decision to cut Ivan before meeting her family.

The decision came as a shock to viewers because they thought it was one of the frontrunners.

Tayshia chose to keep Ben Smith over Ivan, which was surprising to a lot of people.

As she broke up with him, they talked about how their religious differences wouldn’t work.

Ivan Hall clarifies the reason he was sent home

What’s interesting about this conversation is that their religious beliefs were not discussed on the show.

The Bachelorette viewers were shocked to hear this reasoning as the two never had a conversation about their religious beliefs in front of the cameras.

On social media, @bachelorteaspill shared a screenshot with Ivan setting the record straight.

He revealed that he was going to dig deeper with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast this week, but the short version is that Tayshia only wanted to date a Christian man.

As it turns out, Ivan isn’t religious but he was open to dating her.

“I’m open to and have dated any religion,” he replied in the message.

If Tayshia knew he wasn’t religious and she only wanted to date a Christian, one has to wonder why she kept him around until the final three – unless it was something she learned after their overnight date.

Ivan Hall had previously won over Bachelorette viewers

Ivan had previously won over Bachelorette viewers because of his openness and honesty. During a one-on-one date, Ivan and Tayshia discussed their past issues and what it was like to live in the social climate with the Black Lives Matter.

Ivan and Tayshia had emotional conversations about social issues, which led to fans falling in love with Ivan.

Even though Chris Harrison had teased Tayshia’s rocky ending, it didn’t seem as dramatic as he teased. Tayshia was confident in the fact that Ivan had to go home because of their religious differences.

Tayshia also knew that she wasn’t sure about Ben Smith, which is why she sent him home prior to the final proposal. When Zac Clark showed up to propose to her, he was the only man standing.

The Bachelor airs Monday, January 4, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.