Stassi Schroeder addresses talk of a second pregnancy.

Stassi Schroeder may no longer be a part of Vanderpump Rules, but she still has many followers who want to keep updated on her life.

Embarking on the motherhood journey has been a whirlwind for the former reality TV star, and she is sharing the good, the bad, and the weird with her followers.

Earlier this week, Stassi had piqued fans’ interest when she shared a photo of herself and Beau Clark looking horrified as they gazed into their phones.

Is Stassi Schroeder pregnant again?

After sharing the photo on social media, followers began questioning whether Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their second child.

She captioned the photo, “There’s a lot to unpack here.”

Immediately, fans began commenting on a possible second pregnancy. One wrote, “I’ve had that look before. It’s called ‘you can get pregnant while nursing?” Look 😂😂😂😂”

Another chimed in, “Here comes baby #2! 😍”



After letting them stew on the possibility for a while, Stassi returned to reveal whether she and Beau were expecting their second child.

She said, “Holy comments. Not pregnant. Beau’s just old.”



What are Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark up to without Vanderpump Rules?

With a new season of Vanderpump Rules on the way, some followers are wondering what Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark will be doing while several of their friends remain on the show.

Fortunately for the couple, their good friends, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, are also not returning to the show. The foursome has been spending a lot of time together with their little ones. In fact, they all took a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Stassi’s birthday with the babies in tow.

Hartford was born on January 7, 2021, and since then, she has been the sole focus for Stassi and Beau. As she grows and does more things, the former Vanderpump Rules star likes to show her off on social media.

Being a mom has seemed to soften Stassi Schroeder. A lot has happened since she debuted in the reality TV world, and despite some of her words and actions costing her nearly everything, she appears to be wanting to do better.

As for baby number two, there is no word when Stassi and Beau will be adding to their family, but when they do, followers are here for it.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.