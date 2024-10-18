Is RHOC alum Elizabeth Vargas dating Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband Jim Bellino? Here’s what we know

The dating pool in Orange County has been the topic of much debate ever since Alexis Bellino started dating Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

The drama surrounding the relationship has taken up much screentime throughout Season 18.

At this point, viewers are tired of Alexis and John.

Amid a slew of backlash, the couple recently hinted that their time with the Bravo series is officially over.

However, earlier this week, a questionable TMZ report got tongues wagging amid claims that Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim Bellino, is dating former cast member Elizabeth Vargas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The development raised eyebrows, especially on social media, where viewers questioned whether Elizabeth could be asked to return alongside Jim if their alleged relationship panned out.

Could you imagine the drama of Alexis having to go up against someone who’s in a relationship with her ex-husband?

Elizabeth’s return would be a surprise

RHOC producers would probably be open to promoting Alexis to the full-time cast to guarantee she’d be caught up in the drama with Elizabeth.

It would be something else, but Elizabeth wasn’t quite cut out for the show during her one-and-done stint on Season 15.

However, there’s every reason to believe she could thrive if she returns to the show with a storyline.

It seems she’s also in a good place with producers because she made a cameo earlier this season, indicating she’s open to filming again.

The big question is whether or not the show will want to move on from any drama concerning Alexis.

There’s also a chance that the TMZ report is wrong because Jim shut down the relationship buzz to podcast host Sarah Fraser.

Elizabeth and Jim may be friends or merely crossed paths and spoke about their experience with the show, which could bring them together.

Jim has been mentioned many times on RHOC Season 18

It’s also feasible that Jim shut down the rumors because it isn’t a full-fledged relationship.

As a result, we should probably rule out a return for Elizabeth because the show would only be interested in her if she went up against Alexis.

Jim’s name has been mentioned on RHOC countless times this season due to Alexis’ claim that she wasn’t involved in the lawsuit filed against co-stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

Recently, Shannon exposed Alexis as a liar after a text exchange from 2018 came to light.

The fallout of that is currently playing out on the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.