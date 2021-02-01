Is Peter Weber a scumbag? Dylan Barbour dishes the dirt on Bachelor star

Is Peter Weber really as bad as people think? Pic credit: ABC

It’s no secret that The Bachelor star Peter Weber didn’t exactly win over viewers last year when he was filming the show.

It was clear that the women on the show wanted to date Peter, but his indecisions throughout the season turned off viewers.

He was letting the women control his decisions and he was easily pursued by women who were crying.

Then, fans learned that his mom played a big role in his final decision, causing him to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss and then breaking up with her within weeks.

He then tried to pursue Madison Prewett, who eliminated herself right before the finale.

Peter finally started dating Kelley Flanagan during quarantine, the woman he sent home during Week 6 of the show.

Peter Weber isn’t a horrible person, says Dylan Barbour

Because of the way things unfolded on the show and how Peter appeared to be a scumbag with the women, viewers were not impressed with him.

He was compared to Juan Pablo Galavis and called one of the worst Bachelor stars in the history of the franchise.

In Dylan Barbour’s recent rant on Twitter, he revealed that Peter is not that person. In fact, he said Peter is not that scumbag that Bachelor Nation appeared to see him as.

The post, shared by a Bachelor fan account on Instagram, also revealed that Jed Wyatt didn’t actually cheat on Hannah Brown with his relationship at home.

He shared that whatever fans seem to think, this isn’t the case. But he didn’t add any additional details as to what he knew.

Dylan added that ABC will use you until they don’t need you anymore.

Right now, we don’t know why Dylan decided to go off on social media.

Peter Weber just broke up with Kelley Flanagan

However, we do know that Peter broke up with Kelley Flanagan between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. That means, he was engaged and dated two other women in 2020. He started 2021 as a single man.

We reported last week that Peter had unfollowed Kelley on social media. He later revealed he had moved to New York, possibly to the apartment he had planned on sharing with her.

ABC producers now want Peter to come to Bachelor In Paradise, but he hasn’t revealed whether he’d be interested in making an appearance on the show.

