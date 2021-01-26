The Bachelor star Peter Weber unfollows Kelley Flanagan on social media – and vice versa

The Bachelor star Peter Weber has moved on with his life – literally.

The former reality star announced earlier this month that he had made the move to New York City, where he would be hitting the reset button when it came to his life.

Even though the move was originally intended for him and Kelley Flanagan, the two broke up between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and he decided to make the move for himself.

Now, he appears to have cut the cord as they are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Peter Weber announced they had broken up

It has been weeks since Peter announced that he and Kelley had decided to separate. It would take days for her to say something publicly.

Now, Kelley has also decided to unfollow Peter.

However, she’s choosing to continue to follow Barbara, Peter’s mom, his father, and his brother, Jack Weber. They have also continued to follow her, as they aren’t ready to throw the lawyer to the side just yet.

Right now, we don’t know the details when it comes to what happened with them. On Instagram, Peter revealed that their relationship simply didn’t work out. He added that he would always have a special love for Kelley.

“While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for,” he wrote on New’s Year Eve via Instagram.

“Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on.”

Shortly after the split, Peter faced cheating rumors as people started guessing that he had cheated on Kelley with an influencer. That rumor quickly fizzled as sources said that this simply wasn’t true.

Peter Weber continued with their mutual plans of moving to New York City

It would take days before Kelley decided to break her silence about the split. Her statement mirrored Peter’s statement, but she clarified that she would still be making the big move to New York City.

She revealed she would be moving in March and she was looking for a roommate.

Peter moved to New York City in January, seemingly sticking to the couple’s original plan. He never confirmed whether he was moving into the apartment they had planned on getting together.

Peter shared photos of himself in the apartment with fellow Bachelorette co-star, Dustin Kendrick. Dustin had also stayed with Kelley in Chicago back in the spring of 2020, when they were all in quarantine together.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.