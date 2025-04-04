Is MAFS alum Jamie Otis leaving social media after backlash?

Jamie Otis shared a recent post bidding goodbye to social media, but is she gone for good?

The former Married at First Sight star is known for sharing every bit of her life online, often drawing criticism for posting private moments.

Season 1 alum Cortney Hendrix recently called out her former castmate, citing her social media behavior as the reason she unfollowed Jamie.

During a guest appearance on the Season 18 special, MAFS: Secrets Revealed, she expressed her feelings about people constantly posting their kids online.

She later doubled down on the sentiment, adding that “kids are not content.”

Several MAFS alums chimed in and agreed with Courtney, calling out the exploitation of kids for monetary gain.

However, Jamie has not responded to the backlash.

Jamie Otis says ‘see ya later’ to social media

Is Jamie bidding goodbye to social media after getting called out?

That’s a no, but the busy mom is taking a break and doing a digital detox for a few weeks.

She posted the news on Instagram, telling her one million followers, “It’s not goodbye; it’s see ya later!✌️❤️.”

“Every year I take a few weeks off here and there … I think everyone should take a lil time off digitally bc it really does help on so many levels,” she continued.

The MAFS alum revealed that she will be off enjoying some private moments with her kids and husband, Doug Hehner, but will return on Easter Day.

Meanwhile, Jamie noted that she will still share updates with paid subscribers.

Several MAFS alums have called out Jamie’s online antics

Meanwhile, Cortney was not alone in her sentiment about Jamie’s insistent posting of private moments with her kids online.

After sharing the video from the MAFS special, several MAFS alums agreed.

Season 8 alum Jasmine McGriff wrote, “Girl! This is facts. I love Jamie, but all the videos are hard work; it can never be just a private moment; everything has to be filmed.”

Season 12 alum Ryan Oubre said, “Sheeeesh – you choose violence on the internet this evening 😂. I agree with you, though, no doubt.”

Gina also chimed in with a few applause emojis, adding, “The most well-spoken friend!”

Pic credit: @cortrae/Instagram

The always outspoken Virginia Coombs also agreed, writing a lengthy response.

“It’s very obvious when people are exploiting their children for monetary gain,” she said in part.

“Until your kids can consent to be online AND agree to you making money off of them, then it’s exploitation. Period.”

Pic credit: @cortrae/Instagram

Are people being too harsh about Jamie Otis’s social media posts? Sound off in the comments.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.