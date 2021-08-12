MAFS: Jamie Otis bashed for ‘attention seeking’ after posting crying photo of herself and husband Doug Hehner

Jamie Otis gets backlash for posting crying photo. Pic credit: FYI

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis is getting backlash after sharing a private moment in her marriage but she’s clapping back at the naysayers.

Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner have been going through a rough time and they’ve been chronicling their troubles on Couples Cam.

However, Jamie has also been very transparent with her followers on Instagram and she recently shared a photo of herself and Doug crying in their car.

The moment came after a rough therapy session but people are now questioning Jamie’s motives for sharing the intimate photo.

Many people have slammed the reality TV star for posting the photo to get attention.

Jamie Otis gets bashed for sharing personal moment

People on social media have been questioning Jamie’s motives for sharing the raw and very private moment on social media.

After E! News re-shared the image on their Instagram page, the comments about The Married at First Sight star were less than flattering. Many people commented that Jamie’s post was just a desperate bid for attention.



“SHAMEFUL!! Some things should be private especially if I’m upset and crying!!!!” wrote one commenter.

“Can anything be private with them at all? She says one minute she needs to take a break from social media, said break is all of 5 seconds, and boom – back to airing all of their dirty laundry online,” wrote another Instagram user. ” I unfollowed them both because it’s just too much.”

One person commented that Jamie is “literally the most attention-seeking person I’ve ever seen online.”

“Your need for attention is not helping anything,” wrote someone else.

Another Instagram user said that Jamie does things for “clout” under the guise of “being transparent and vulnerable,” and pretty much all the comments that followed shared similar sentiments.

Jamie Otis responds to backlash

The Married at First Sight star caught wind of the backlash regarding her post, and she clapped back at some of the people who called her out for seeking attention.

“Saw a few comments & wow…we took a picture bc this was the moment we came together and chose each other & our marriage … again,” responded Jamie. “There’s nothing weird about it. Geesh, America is so uncomfortable with any emotion other than smiley happiness.”

Jamie added, “I feel like if we were laughing & pretending to be happy no one would think twice … 🤷🏼‍♀️ No wonder so many people feel so much shame & don’t feel comfortable or able to share their raw emotions …. gosh[.]”

