Is Joy-Anna Duggar expecting? Here’s why Counting On fans think she is

Another day, another pregnancy speculation for a Duggar family member.

This time, it is Joy-Anna Duggar who is at the center of a possible pregnancy. Counting On fans expect a baby announcement based on photos she shared of herself and Austin Forsyth at Nathan Bates’ wedding.

It was a fun weekend, and the photos shared by Joy-Anna certainly had fans buzzing about what’s next for the couple.

Is Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant again?

After losing her second child in June 2019, Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed Evelyn Mae Forsyth in August 2020.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth learned the baby girl they were carrying in 2019 no longer had a heartbeat when they went for their 20-week ultrasound. It was a tragic time for the family, but their rainbow baby girl was born a little over a year later.

When Joy-Anna shared a “photo dump” on Instagram of her time in Pennsylvania, a few photos caught fans’ eye. Specifically, the pictures where she posed with Austin and hid her midsection.

It appeared she was hiding a possible baby bump, and one fan revealed they were predicting a baby announcement soon.

Joy-Anna hasn’t responded to the speculation, but it’s been making the social media rounds all weekend.

Joy-Anna and Austin have kid-free getaway

Last week, Joy-Anna Duggar shared that she and Austin Forsyth were off to Nathan Bates’ wedding without the kids. She shared the news while waiting in the airport for an early morning flight from Arkansas to Pennslyvania.

They weren’t the only Duggar family members to attend Nathan and Ester’s nuptials. John-David Duggar was a groomsman, and Abbie Grace Burnett and Gracie were also in tow for the celebration. And since Joy-Anna didn’t bring Evelyn, Gracie got to hang out with her BFF, Layla Stewart, Carlin Bates’ little girl.

Austin and Joy-Anna did some sightseeing while in Pennslyvania. She shared photos of some of that, including two of them at the wedding. They cleaned up nicely, and the poses are what sparked speculation that the couple may be expecting their third child. It could have just been a sweet pose, but Counting On fans think it is more likely that they are trying to hide a baby bump.

For now, though, it’s purely pregnancy speculation as Joy-Anna Duggar has yet to announce or confirm she and Austin Forsyth are expecting another baby.