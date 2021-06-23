Jesse Meester is possibly dating Tim Malcolm’s ex-fiance Jeniffer Tarazona as 90 Day Fiance fans noticed their Instagram flirtations and photo together. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans are wondering if Jesse Meester is dating Tim Malcolm’s Colombian ex-fiance Jeniffer Tarazona after they had flirtatious exchanges on Jeniffer’s Instagram photos and Jesse posted a picture of them together in Colombia.

Jesse has been known to hit on fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members and has a reputation for trying to keep his 90 Day Fiance fame alive through bold social media moves.

This latest romantic foray from Jesse could possibly be for publicity for both of them, but there is also the possibility that they are taking their relationship seriously.

Jesse and Jeniffer have been flirting on social media and Jesse posted a picture in Colombia

90 Day Fiance sleuths originally uncovered the recent flirtatious exchange on Jeniffer’s photos where Jesse would write amorous comments and she would acknowledge and reciprocate the sentiment.

A well-known Instagram fan account reposted the back and forth flirty banter. Jesse commented, “Oops (fire emoji) mi amor.”

Jeniffer responded, “Oh hi (lips emoji).”

In another exchange Jesse wrote, “Oops mamasita (fire emoji).”

Jeniffer replied by calling him “guapo” and added a fire emoji.

Jesse and Jeniffer exchanged flirty banter.

Jesse then took their relationship next-level and posted a picture to his story with Jeniffer and what looks like her family in Colombia.

Another prolific 90 Day Fiance fan account reposted the picture from Jesse and gave some spicy commentary that spoke to Jesse’s tendency to stay in the spotlight by getting with other 90 Day Fiance cast members.

They said, “These two clout chasing wannabes are so thirsty for attention, they’re pretending to be in a relationship. He did the same exact thing with Maria in 2019 and in 2020.”

A picture of Jesse and Jeniffer together has surfaced.

Jesse and Jeniffer are not on 90 Day Fiance anymore but still have a following

Jesse has been hard at work traveling the world and modeling and shares his experiences and different entreprenureal endeavors on his Instagram where he has 1.1 million followers.

Jeniffer, who is also a model, has 128k followers and posts her modeling pictures as well as pictures of her daughter.

If Jesse and Jeniffer are clout chasing, then followers will be seeing more of them together, and if their relationship is real onlookers will still be seeing more of them together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.