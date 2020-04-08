Is Jessa Duggar pregnant? This clue might point to another Seewald baby on the way

Jessa Duggar is one of the more active Duggar children when it comes to social media. She has been pushing her YouTube channel hard, making sure she is sharing new things frequently.

Yesterday, Jessa Duggar put up a Facebook post that got some fans thinking she may be pregnant again. With Ivy Jane Seewald coming up on her first birthday at the end of May, it is possible.

Is Jessa Duggar pregnant?

Counting On fans are wondering if Jessa Duggar is expecting her third child with Ben Seewald. She shared a post about talking with Spurgeon about older names.

Jessa likes the name Alice, mentioning that one to her firstborn. The conversation they had was shared, sparking the speculation that she may be planning for another child.

Next month, Ivy Jane Seewald will celebrate her first birthday. She was the first baby born in 2019 who was associated with the huge baby boom the family had.

Jessa Duggar and several other family members welcomed babies from May 2019 through January 2020.

While Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have a little more space between their kids, it wouldn’t be shocking to find out they are expecting baby number four.

If the Counting On star does announce, she will be the second member of the family to be pregnant this year. Last month, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth revealed they were expecting their rainbow baby.

What is next for Jessa Duggar?

Currently, Jessa Duggar is working on building her brand. She is pushing YouTube big time during this quarantine. Her latest video was about special memories from her childhood with her dad, Jim Bob Duggar.

Jessa has also promised a second part is coming, and it will feature her mom.

There is nothing to indicate that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald won’t be returning to Counting On. The show is currently on hiatus and was reportedly filming before the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country.

Taking advantage of the time home with Ben Seewald and the kids has brought Jessa Duggar’s creative side out.

She is putting together play equipment, refinishing furniture pieces, and reflecting on her childhood as she builds memories for her children.

No announcement has been made about another baby on the way for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. However, Counting On fans think they are adding to their family sooner rather than later.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.