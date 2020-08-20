Is Candiace Dillard leaving Real Housewives of Potomac? Refuses to film with Monique Samuels

We are only two episodes into Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and things are already heating up.

We know there’s going to be drama between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard and although it’s just playing out on our TV screens, the aftermath is happening in real life.

The two former friends will have a shocking altercation this season which has since led to both women filing police reports against each other.

Now it seems as if one of their future on the show is uncertain– after Candiace recently claimed that she will not film another season with Monique.

Is Candiace leaving RHOP?

During a recent podcast interview on Reality Life with Kate Casey, the 33-year-old had a lot to say about the drama going down in Potomac.

And of course, she had to touch on the issues between her and Monique.

During the interview, the host asked Candiace how she plans to move forward and tape another season given that she pressed charges against Monique.

“I’m not,” says the former Miss United States. “I’m not taping another season with her. I will not be doing that.”

She continued, “Everyone knows that. That has been made clear. I will never film another season of any show with someone who can do what she did and then conduct themselves in the aftermath of what she did, the way that she did.”

It seems Candiace is giving Bravo an ultimatum between either keeping her or the mom-of-three.

Season 5 of the reality show has just started so we have no idea what will happen for Season 6.

However, it seems as if Candiace is determined to leave the show if Monique returns for another season!

Will Bravo TV fire Monique Samuels?

It’s not clear if Bravo will hand Monique her walking papers based on the incident that we will see further on in the season.

For now, we know that Monique has no plans to leave The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Not For Lazy Moms business owner has become a fan favorite on the show and it seems viewers would much rather see Candiace go than Monique.

If you check out the comments on social media, you’ll see that the former beauty queen does not have a lot of fans on her side.

So if this is anything to go by, Candiace’s ultimatum may very well backfire.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.