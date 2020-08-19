Andy Cohen teases more diversity next season on Real Housewives of New York

Andy Cohen is the host of the reunion specials for The Real Housewives franchise and fans often credit him with being the face of the Real Housewives success.

So, whenever there is an issue with a franchise, fans often go to him to vent about their frustrations.

In 2020, the biggest concern has been the lack of representation when it comes to people of color and one franchise, in particular, is taking the heat.

The Real Housewives of New York has documented the lives of wealthy white New Yorkers for over a decade, making it seem like the richest New Yorkers are white, straight, and married.

And this is not the case. In other words, Bravo is being asked to shake things up and Andy realizes that it is time.

Andy Cohen confirms that RHONY Season 13 will happen

He recently revealed that Bravo has listened to fans and they are working on the upcoming season, where they have some things planned.

“We’re working on next season,” Andy told US Weekly recently, adding, “I’m excited for what we have planned.”

He didn’t go into detail about what that was, but he could be talking about switching some of the housewives out with some fresh faces, including cast members who represent different communities or minorities.

Leah McSweeney recently called for more diversity to be added to The Real Housewives of New York as well. In the show’s 12-season run, there has never been a person of color as a main housewife.

Leah revealed that she hoped that a person of color would join the cast as the cast didn’t necessarily represent New York City. Bravo has added more cast members throughout the year with Garcelle Beauvais joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season.

But she’s not the only one speaking out about this problem.

“Bravo is planning to shake things up with The Real Housewives of New York next year,” one source told the website back in August with another source adding, “There’s going to be some changes. … A handful of white women doesn’t necessarily represent what New York City is all about.”

Last week, Luann de Lesseps confirmed that there would be new housewives joining the cast next season, but added little information about the cast shakeup.

Andy Cohen and Luann de Lesseps shared a controversial photo at the RHONY reunion

The season that is airing on Bravo now has already wrapped. While the filming took place before COVID-19 hit, the confessional interviews have been done from home via Zoom.

We already know that this past season of The Real Housewives of New York has wrapped. It was the first season to do an in-person reunion special since the shutdown took effect in March.

At the time, Andy and Luann shared a photo together with their masks pulled down around their chins. At the time, fans were furious, asking why they would be so irresponsible after staying safe most of the day during filming.

Some fans even called them out, saying they were sending a bad signal to fans.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.