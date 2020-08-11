RHONY: Luann de Lesseps confirms cast shakeup; says there will be new housewives for season 13

Changes are coming for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Based on the information we have so far, there will some new faces on the roster, and some of the OG’s may very well be out.

Season 12 is still playing out on Bravo with lots of drama to delve into, but fans have been criticizing the cast, and many want to see a change.

This season the network added Leah McSweeney as a full-time housewife, and she’s been a fan favorite since joining the cast.

Elyse Slaine also joined as a friend to the show, and Tinsley Mortimer made her exit midseason.

Now there are more changes on the horizon!

Luann says new housewives are coming

During a recent interview with Extra, the former countess dished on what we can expect when RHONY returns next year.

She didn’t give away much, but fans will be happy to know that they’ll be seeing some new faces in Season 13.

“There’s definitely gonna be some new housewives,” shared Luann, but she didn’t say much more about that.

Her response this time around seems more certain than the last time she delved into this topic, so she must have some insider information.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July, the 55- year-old was asked about a cast shakeup, and she seemed totally on board with the idea.

“Tinsley is now gone, so I’m sure there’s gonna be someone introduced to the show for the new season,” responded Luann.

Well, now it’s official.

Although Bravo hasn’t made any announcement, it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing a new crop of RHONY cast members in 2021.

Who’s leaving the RHONY cast?

It’s not clear if anyone will be making their exit, but viewers have been calling for Bravo to fire two of their OG’s, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley.

Dorinda received a lot of heat this season for her constant bullying of Tinsely Mortimer.

She constantly attacked the popular socialite for no plausible reason, and fans were outraged.

Many took to Twitter and Instagram, tagging Andy Cohen as they tweeted messages to have Dorinda removed from the show.

As for Ramona, she’s always had a love-hate relationship with fans, and this season was no different.

Viewers seem to be tired of her antics, and her treatment of new housewife Leah McSweeney this season did not help her case.

Most recently, she revealed Leah’s mental health diagnosis and fans were outraged.

So far, however, it’s not clear if anyone from the current cast will get their walking papers, but if fans get their way, Ramona and Dorinda will probably not return.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo.