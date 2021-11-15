Is Bird leaving Alaskan Bush People after Billy Brown’s death

Bird on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

The Alaskan Bush People family moved out of Alaska to get mother Ami closer to medical facilities as she battled cancer.

However, after living in Washington for a long period, one member of the family wants to go back to Alaska.

Bird is planning to leave her family and return to her roots in Alaska.

Here is what we know.

Is Bird leaving Alaskan Bush People?

While the family moved to Washington to get Ami closer to medical help if needed, it still wasn’t close enough to save Billy Brown’s life, as he couldn’t risk being airlifted to a hospital and died with his family around him.

With Billy gone, many fans wondered if Alaskan Bush People was going to end.

Bear Brown emphasized that the show would go on, and if he had his way, it would keep airing for decades as the next generation came up and into their way of living free.

However, things might not be the same because Matt Brown has been gone for years now and Bird is looking to leave next.

Before Billy died, Bird shared with him that she wanted to go back to Alaska.

She has always been independent and strong. She is not on social media like her siblings, preferring to keep things private outside of what is shown on Alaskan Bush People.

“There’s so much to do, but I feel like it’s when you get heartbroken as a kid, you just want to curl up where you feel safe, and you want to go home,” Bird said. “That’s kinda how I feel right now.”

Bam Bam was not happy about this, claiming that Bird was not doing her part in helping North Store Ranch. However, this is Bird’s life and she is considering making the move permanent.

It also helped that Billy supported the move back before his death.

What would Bird leaving mean to Alaskan Bush People

Alaskan Bush People would go on just fine if Bird stayed in Alaska.

For one thing, the family is still there with Bear, Bam Bam, Ami, and the ever-growing family, which is seeing more grandkids born into it.

“Being in Washington has always felt that I didn’t belong there. I’ve been feeling the call to Alaska,” Bird said.

The biggest thing this would cost Alaskan Bush People is that Bird is a fan favorite and is often the light of the family. Could the show lose the one character that seems a joy more often than not?

