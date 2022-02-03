Identity of Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ arrested ex revealed — And he’s still in custody

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is shaken up after an incident with her ex. Pic credit: Bravo

The identity of Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ arrested ex-boyfriend has been revealed following a standoff at The Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s home — as it emerged he is still in custody.

The man, who we now know is 33-year-old Ryan Geraghty, allegedly barricaded himself inside Elizabeth’s Newport, California property for about two hours as police and a SWAT team surrounded the premises.

Following a lengthy standoff, Ryan was arrested and the latest reports indicate he’s still in custody and has since been charged with multiple felonies.

Chaotic scenes played out late Tuesday evening when Elizabeth called the authorities after Ryan allegedly locked himself inside her home and held her hostage.

He was accused of trying to extort the Vargas Vodka founder prior to the police standoff.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ ex is still in custody following standoff with police

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is yet to speak out on social media about the incident, in which her ex-boyfriend allegedly wielded a gun after locking himself inside her house.

Page Six revealed that Geraghty has now been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and extortion as noted in a press release by the Newport Beach Police Department. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 3.

The Newport Beach Police Department stated in their press release that “Once inside the residence, police officers encountered an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim. Officers took immediate action and placed the suspect into custody.”

They added that neighboring properties were also evacuated. “Based on information received by officers after rescuing the victim, the evolving incident warranted the evacuation of the surrounding residences,” their statement said.

“The Crisis Response Team was requested in order to secure the residence and ensure the safety of the community. Law Enforcement confirmed there were no other individuals involved, and no further threats to the community.”

No one was harmed in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas ‘shaken up’ following ‘extremely traumatic’ incident

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was reportedly seen leaving the residence dressed in a white robe after the “traumatic incident” played out.

Elizabeth’s manager, David Weintraub told Page Six that the 46-year-old is “shaken up” after the experience.

“She’s shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience,” admitted David. “Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she’s doing well.”

Elizabeth is a former Bravo Housewife who joined the Orange County franchise in Season 15 but only spent one season on the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.