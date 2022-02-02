Elizabeth Lyn Vargas ‘held hostage by gun-wielding ex’ in standoff at the former RHOC star’s home

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was reportedly left “traumatized” by the incident. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was allegedly held hostage by a gun-wielding ex-boyfriend last night.

Shocking scenes played out after the man in question reportedly barricaded himself inside her Newport Beach, California home and refused to come out.

Elizabeth is said to have called the authorities before a standoff took place including armored vehicles, drones, and officers with semi-automatic rifles. According to TMZ, she was roughed up by the man before he eventually surrendered himself to police — not long after she was seen leaving the home wearing a white robe.

Police and SWAT teams are said to have made their way to the scene at 5:45 p.m. but it wasn’t until 7:40 p.m. that they were able to take the suspect into custody.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ ex-boyfriend allegedly tried to extort her prior to police standoff

TMZ was at the scene during the standoff and obtained videos and photos of the incident as it unfolded. The images showed a SWAT team with their rifles aimed at the home.

Video shows an armored vehicle outside and a drone in the air before armed cops enter the property.

As for what sparked the chaotic scene that played out on Tuesday night, sources told the media outlet that Elizabeth had been “having ongoing issues with an ex-boyfriend and called cops Tuesday to report him for possible extortion.” They added, “the guy showed up at Liz’s home when police were there and barricaded himself inside.”

A source told Page Six, “She called the police yesterday, so police start monitoring the house, and he shows up. He runs in the house, holds her hostage, has a gun. When [police] realized he pulled a gun out, they raided.”

‘Extremely traumatic experience’

According to CBS local news, police initially reported that there were “possible felony suspects barricaded” inside The Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s home, but later confirmed they had “one suspect in custody”.

Elizabeth’s manager David Weintraub told Page Six, “She’s shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience. Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she’s doing well.”

No one was harmed during the standoff and the suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

Elizabeth joined the Orange County cast in Season 15, but her time was short-lived and she only lasted one season. Season 15 was filmed during the early days of the pandemic and was eventually dubbed as the show’s worst season.

The network did a cast shakeup after tons of complaints from viewers and Elizabeth’s contract was not renewed for Season 16.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.