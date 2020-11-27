Gina Kirschenheiter talks Elizabeth Vargas’ non-sexual relationship with boyfriend, calls her ‘full of crap’

Gina Kirschenheiter is not buying a word of castmate Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ story that she is not having sex with her boyfriend, Jimmy.

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie delved a bit more into her relationship with Jimmy during the latest episode of the show.

It’s important to note that Elizabeth is dating Jimmy while going through a divorce.

She has admitted on the show that she can’t talk too much about it for legal reasons, although interestingly she does talk about it quite a bit.

Something else that the women find interesting is Jimmy and Elizabeth’s non-sexual relationship.

Elizabeth told her castmates that she refuses to have sex with Jimmy until her divorce is final.

However, during the latest episode, she shared a bit more about her boyfriend, admitting that they have in fact had sex in the past.

But, the more Elizabeth reveals about her life, the more confusing it is for her co-stars.

Now, Gina Kirschenheiter is giving her views on the situation and making it clear that she doesn’t believe Elizabeth.

Gina says Elizabeth is full of crap

During a recent interview on Access Housewives Nightcap, Gina did not hold back on her opinion about Elizabeth and her relationship.

When asked if she thought Elizabeth was abstaining from sex with Jimmy for religious reasons or because she was still in love with her ex-husband, Gina responded, “No!”

“I think she was just full of crap cause she didn’t want to admit that she was like basically, obviously having an affair with this man. She said she was married and I think she was afraid because of her divorce, to be honest about it…I think,” explained Elizabeth.

“But then I’m like, but then just don’t talk about it,” she added. “That’s always the problem that drives me nuts about these situations and some of these women.”

The RHOC star continued, “It’s like she would bring up these really big odd things and then you wanna ask follow-up questions and then she doesn’t wanna talk about it. And that’s where I get confused. Or she just has a different response every time.”

Is it all about the money for Elizabeth?

During the interview, Gina was asked if she thinks Elizabeth’s story about not having sex with Jimmy has to do with securing as much money as possible from her divorce.

And Gina admitted that she does think that it all comes down to money.

“I do, I do” answered Gina.

“She wants to see herself –and she says it often– that like she doesn’t care about the money and she was consumed with the money but now she doesn’t care about the money but like all she does is talk about money so…”

Despite her opinions about Elizabeth’s personal life, the mom-of-three expressed that Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is good for the show.

“I think she’s a great new cast member,” shared Gina.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.