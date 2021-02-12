IceBeanie on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this migraine hat special and where to buy one

IceBeanie is a life saver for those who suffer from migraines and other severe headaches. Pic credit: ABC

IceBeanie on Shark Tank has people buzzing with questions regarding the migraine hat, including what makes it special and where to buy it.

Anyone who suffers from migraines knows they are unbearable. Migraines are the worst, causing vision, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes lasting for days, disrupting every aspect of one’s life. Although various drugs can help with the pain, not everyone loves taking medicine.

Thanks to IceBeanie and founder Nic Lamb, migraine suffers now have another option of pain relief.

What makes IceBeanie migraine hate special?

According to the company website, Nic came up with the idea of IceBeanie following a concussion he sustained while surfing. Nic’s a professional surfer, but after his concussion, he was plagued with severe headaches.

Ice packs helped with the headache pain. However, holding an ice pack to his head was not ideal for Nic or anyone for that matter. Nic set out to create a product help Compression Cold Therapy, which has been proven to ease headache pain.

The IceBeanie goes over a person’s head just like a regular beanie hat. It can be molded to fit anyone’s head perfectly. Once the gel inserts are molded they are placed in the freezer. IceBeanie’s last for 45-minutes to an hour.

Then a person simply puts it on his or her head and enjoys the relief. IceBeanie is made of soft microfiber polyester, which makes it very comfortable to wear.

IceBeanie also works great for stress headaches, hangovers, concussions, sports injuries, and even fevers. The cool product has even been featured on ESPN for its sports injury focus.

Where to buy an IceBeanie?

There’s no question IceBeanie has certainly piqued people’s interest. The company’s social media accounts keep growing with followers.

IceBeanie can be purchased on the company website for $39.99. The gel inserts can be bought in refill packs of 2, 3, or 4 varying in price from $70 to $100, with a savings added for the more a person buys.

Like a good portion of products featured on Shark Tank, IceBeanie can also be purchased on Amazon. The item has four out of five stars on Amazon.

Nic Lamb hopes that presenting IceBeanie on the hit ABC reality TV show will lead to one of the sharks biting. A little extra financing can help take his company and product to the next level. More inventory, more purchasing options and even more variations of the IceBeanie are all good for business.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.