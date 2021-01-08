Why is Justin Bieber on Shark Tank? That question has been on the mind of Justin’s fans and those of the ABC reality TV show for the past few weeks.

Speculation that the Biebs would be making an appearance on the Shark Tank has been brewing since December. One Reddit thread got the rumor mill buzzing by asking users to share their thoughts on why Justin was scheduled to be on the ABC show.

Fan theories surrounding Justin’s appearance

It didn’t take long for the Reddit thread to become flooded with several theories on Justin’s appearance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Of course, at the top of the list was that the singer was going to be a guest shark. There was speculation Justin was hoping to follow in Ashton Kutcher’s footsteps and use his fame to become a venture capitalist.

Another idea was that Justin would help a kid entrepreneur, either with a pitch or as a shark who would invest in the young child’s business.

One Reddit user suggested the appearance was all about bumping up ratings for Shark Tank. It seems far-fetched that ABC would use the Biebs to gain viewers.

Plus, Shark Tank continues to be a staple show for the network.

Why is Justin Bieber on Shark Tank?

The real reason Justin will appear on Shark Tank is to endorse the ALL33 Backstrong Chair. Yep, the Biebs will be the latest celebrity to endorse a product on the show.

According to an Instagram video featuring Justin promoting the product, All 33 provides excellent posture and fitness at the same time. The product has been touted as a “luxury ergonomic office chair.”

“It’s the chair that moves like I do,” Justin praises in the footage.

The signer also does an ab workout while sitting in the chair and proclaims, “If you gotta sit, this is it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bieber France (@bieberfranceofficiel)

Along with appearing on Shark Tank, the singer continues to be featured on the All 33 Backstrong Chair website. He has become one of the biggest supporters of the chair.

Justin Bieber appears on Shark Tank to endorse the All 33. The company’s CEO, Bing Howenstein wants to expand the company will a little help from one of the sharks.

While he does support the chair, Justin won’t be standing in the studio talking up the product with Bing. Instead, the singer is featured in a video endorsing the All 33 Chair.

Can Justin seal the deal for Bing and help the All 33 Backstrong Chair business expand?

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.