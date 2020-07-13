How old is Ash on 90 Day Fiance and everything else to know about Avery’s ex

Ash Naeck’s love story with Avery Warner played out on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but it didn’t have a fairytale ending.

The long-distance lovers had issues from the start, and not just because they lived thousands of miles away – with Avery in the U.S and Ash in Australia.

There were a lot of things that plagued their relationship, the most major being the issue of trust!

Although the two tried to make it work, and were still together when the show ended, they have since broken up. Avery revealed during the Tell All that they are no longer together, although the exes say they are still friends.

Despite a very long season, we still don’t know a lot about Avery’s ex so let’s learn a little more about Ash Naeck!

How old is Ash?

Ash is 38 years old and as you likely already know from watching the show, he has a 10-year-old son.

Ash shares custody of his son Taj with his ex-wife Sian, who we’ve seen on previous episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Although the TLC alum resides in Melbourne, Australia, he wasn’t born “down under.” Ash is from the beautiful island of Mauritius, located off the coast of Africa.

Ash is a relationship coach

Ash’s career as a relationship coach is proudly displayed on his Instagram page.

His IG states that he is in the business of “Helping Women & Men Find Lasting Love” which is somewhat ironic since he had such a difficult time maintaining his own relationship on the popular TLC show.

Ash’s ability as a relationship coach was also called into question during an episode of the show where one of his seminars was featured.

Ash suffers from a hyperactive thyroid

The 90 Day Fiance alum was forced to reveal he had a medical condition after being teased by fans of the show about his seemingly bulging eyes.

Ash shared that since the age of 21 he has suffered from a hyperactive thyroid.

He says that after consultation with a holistic health expert and naturopath, he now thinks he may have Graves’ disease.

Naeck is also a certified nutrition coach

It’s not clear if Ash’s battle with illness is what spurred him into holistic health, but what we do know is that he is very passionate about it.

Ash lists on his Instagram bio that he’s also a “Certified Life, NLP & Holistic Nutrition Coach.”

As for his personal life, it seems the single dad is still single — but some fans are hopeful that Ash and Avery will eventually reunite.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is now on hiatus on TLC.