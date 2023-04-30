Here’s why Tiffany Franco might ‘smack some sense into you’

Tiffany Franco has been all about positive energy since she bid goodbye to her toxic romance with her estranged husband Ronald Smith.

Lately, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star? has been preaching respect and confidence to her social media followers, and she might even “smack some sense into you” — her words not mine — if you don’t heed her advice.

Tiffany’s latest self-love message, marked “Day 2” of her doling out some great tips online, and we can only hope that she’s also practicing what she preaches.

So far, that hasn’t been the case — says anyone who’s watched her constant breakups and makeups with Ronald on TV for years. However, it’s a new day and a new Tiffany.

In her first post, she had a mission, “DRINK MORE WATER!!💧😅 SMILE FOR NO REASON 😉 NOT IGNORE RED FLAGS 🚩GIVE URSELF PRINCESS TREATMENT ONLY.”

“If you don’t follow those rules ur in trouble DM me so I can scold you 🤌🏻 LOVE YOU GUYS 💖,” she added.

Tiffany Franco says she can ‘smack some sense into you’

We’re definitely not mad at the reality TV personality and her new positive attitude, and by the way, she looks gorgeous lately and she’s lost a lot of weight too.

Tiffany recently shared another post with her 640,000 Instagram followers, but this time she was a lot more forceful with her message.

“It’s a little late in the afternoon but….For all of you that I scolded yesterday 😂😅I want to remind you that today…is a brand new day to start over…”

The mom of two affirmed that going forward, “we’re finally going to stop dealing with people that don’t enhance our lives… we’re finally going to say I’m good enough just as I am.”

Tiffany also had a stern warning for those who ignore her advice, adding at the end of her post, “👏🏻👏🏻 let me find out you’re not loving yourself 😡 DM me so I can smack some sense into you.”

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco stuns in new photo

Tiffany’s ex Ronald Smith must be somewhere punching the air as Tiffany’s glow-up has not gone unnoticed. Aside from some hard-earned weight loss, she recently debuted a hot new hairstyle, adding blonde highlights to her brunette tresses.

After Tiffany posted the photo on Instagram, her comment section started to fill up with compliments about her stunning appearance.

“God dang you look so beautiful” exclaimed one commenter.

“Gorgeous! Happy looks so good on you, Boo!” added someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “You look freakin amazing 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 girl wowwwwwww 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Another commenter agreed that Tiffany looks beautiful after her weight loss, but that she was just as stunning even before dropping the extra pounds.

Tiffany Franco comments. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

“Looking beautiful but I also thought u were beautiful before the surgery. You’re glowing girl.. 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote the commenter.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.