Ronald Smith denies reconciliation with Tiffany Franco after she announces they’re back together

Ronald Smith says he’s not back together with Tiffany Franco. Pic credit: TLC.

This is getting rather embarrassing for Tiffany Franco because after she confirmed her reconciliation with Ronald Smith yesterday he refuted the claim. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars have had a tumultuous relationship over the years with multiple breakups and makeups playing out on social media.

Their last major blowout resulted in them calling it quits for good and taking the steps to end their marriage.

Ronald claimed to have filed for divorce and revealed weeks ago that he signed the papers. He made the revelation after proudly showing off his new girlfriend Lauren on Instagram and got slack for doing so while still married to Tiffany.

The South African native noted that the divorce was finalized but Tiffany then spoke out and said the papers he sent her to sign had errors and would need to be redone. Nonetheless, we assumed Ronald and Tiffany were pressing on with their split until yesterday when she confirmed to In Touch that she and her husband had reconciled.

However, it appears that the news was just as much of a surprise to Ronald as it was to the rest of us!

Ronald Smith denies Tiffany Franco’s claim that they are back together

People were somewhat surprised to find out that the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple had reconciled again and it seems Ronald was caught off guard by the news as well.

After the story was posted by an Instagram account, he commented on the story and denied the reconciliation claim.

“Wait what did I miss? Um in touch weekly is in for a rude awakening because… I’m not aware of this no, no!” responded Ronald in the comments.

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Keep in mind that just a few weeks ago Ronald was raving about his new relationship and even confessed to @90daythemelnatedway that he and Lauren have plans to move in together.

Furthermore, the photos and videos of his new girlfriend are still plastered all over his Instagram page.

People are tired of Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco’s antics

Meanwhile, people have grown sick and tired of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple and their antics playing out publicly. After the latest reconciliation news from Tiffany and the denial from Ronald people took to the comments to bash the pair for their behavior.

Ronald and Tiffany even got compared to another very toxic 90 Day Fiance couple, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins who are known for plastering their drama all over social media as well.

Someone pegged them as “Paul and Karine 2.0.”

“They are exhausting, especially taking everything to social media…” wrote one commenter.

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Another Instagram user touted the pair as “TOXIC and downright annoying,” due to the constant public breakups and makeups.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.