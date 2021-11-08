Here’s why Spencer Williams thinks Michelle Young sent him home on The Bachelorette

Spencer Williams was sent home on the latest episode of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Spencer Williams reflected on why he thinks he was sent home so early on Michelle Young’s season on The Bachelorette.

Spencer was sent home during Episode 4 of the season along with Peter Izzo, Mollique Johnson, LT Murray and Jamie Skaar.

While some of those men left for obvious reasons, like being early-on villains, viewers were confused about why Spencer was sent home so early.

Spencer appeared on the 3 Things to Know podcast hosted by Stephanie Haney and revealed why he thinks he might’ve gone home so early.

Spencer was nervous in front of the cameras while filming The Bachelorette

Spencer admitted that he struggled with how little time they had to spend with Michelle. Additionally, all of that time was in front of the cameras. Spencer admitted that he struggled with his nerves in front of the camera.

“For me, it’s hard to act natural just with so many people watching and me being conscious that all my friends and family will be hearing everything I’ll be saying,” he explained. “I’m not sure if I’m the same person in front of the camera as I would be not in front of the camera. So I actually think we had a lot in common and we would have vibed a bit more in a different environment.”

He explained that if he was on the show longer it may have gradually become easier for him.

He added, “I think if I would’ve gotten used to the cameras more so I would’ve settled down and she would’ve seen the more natural, relaxed side of me.”

Spencer was the youngest contestant this season of The Bachelorette

In addition to being camera shy, Spencer was also the youngest contestant on this season of The Bachelorette. Spencer filmed for the show at 25 years old.

“I was the youngest contestant. Maybe she didn’t wanna feel like too much of a cougar,” he joked about Michelle, who is 28 years old.

He then explained the real reason he felt his age may have been a disadvantage.

“I was the youngest contestant and that might’ve factored into it. A lot of those guys had more life experience and dating experience,” he stated.

He felt that ultimately his lack of dating experience was his downfall.

“The thing that’s probably the number one thing for me, my dating experience is kind of short I would be super nervous on a date regardless there was cameras there or not. I think my nerves got in my way in the end,” he shared.

Even though he has a son, Spencer explained that he has only had two serious relationships in his life.

He dated one girl for a school year in high school and a woman in college for two years. However, he expressed he ultimately thinks it worked out the way it wasn’t supposed to and that they just weren’t meant to be.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.