Here’s why Mackenzie McKee said she’s going to play sick and defended husband Josh

Mackenzie McKee said she’s going to “play sick all the time.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee told her followers that she is going to “play sick all the time” and gushed over her husband, Josh. Here’s what she meant.

Mackenzie shared that she was “really sick” earlier this week and that her husband, Josh McKee, took care of the cleaning, cooking, and “mom thing,” while she recuperated.

Mackenzie said that Josh held down the fort while she wasn’t feeling well

Mackenzie tweeted to her followers, “I think I’m gonna play sick all the time. Today I really was sick and man… Josh had this house squeaky clean. Cooked all 3 meals for me and took over the mom thing.”

Fans of the show know that Mackenzie and Josh have a tumultuous history together, and many were unhappy with Mackenzie’s decision to take him back after cheating allegations.

Last year, Mackenzie accused Josh of cheating with her cousin after she looked through call logs that matched the number he was texting and calling with her cousin’s.

Given that Mackenzie had just lost her mother, Angie, to a long battle with cancer, it was an especially hard blow to Mackenzie.

She later took back her claim that Josh cheated, and alleged that Josh was calling her cousin for advice.

Trying to mend things with Josh in an attempt to get fans to stop haggling her about Josh, Mackenzie tweeted to her fans, “I never used the word ‘banging’ or ‘cheating’ please stop stalking and digging for relatives and invading privacy.”

“Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me, and to me, that was wrong on both ends and enough to walk away. Now let’s all move along.”

Mackenzie told her follower she was “gonna play sick all the time.” Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Despite their rocky past, Mackenzie has made efforts to keep her marriage to Josh alive

The two have since reconciled, and Josh even moved with her and the kids to Florida, where she relocated to pursue a job opportunity.

Last month, Mackenzie claimed that she didn’t care if she and Josh ended up apart, saying she just wished him happiness, and called him her best friend.

Mackenzie joked that Josh can’t fold laundry, and clarified what she meant about “taking over the mom thing.” Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

One of Mackenzie’s fans joked, “Can I borrow him to come clean my house too”

Mackenzie jokingly replied, “Warning. He can’t fold laundry 😆”

Mackenzie’s fans still question Josh’s roles as a husband and father

Another fan seemed to be throwing shade at Josh when they tweeted, ““Took over the mom thing” aka being a parent 🤣”

Mackenzie went on the defensive, answering with, “No as in took off work to do the things I usually do. We usually help one another but that day it was all him. Y’all crazy”

Some fans questioned Josh’s parenting skills when he initially wasn’t on board about getting therapy for his and Mackenzie’s youngest child, Broncs, who was displaying behavioral issues.

Mackenzie recently threatened to delete her social media accounts and joked that she was taking applications for a fake husband so that fans would stop griping about her and Josh.

Viewers saw a preview clip of next week’s second half of the Teen Mom OG reunion, where Josh got fired up and pointed his finger, yelling, “Yeah, ever since 16 and Pregnant, you just wanna jump down my throat!”

Fans can find out who Josh was talking to and catch up on the rest of the cast in part two of the reunion special airing on Tuesday, April 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.