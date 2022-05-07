Here’s why Kanye West stopped talking to Kim Kardashian after her SNL monologue

Kim opens up about why Kanye didn’t talk to her after her SNL appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressMedia

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about why Kanye West was so upset during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Kanye was so upset that he left midway through her performance.

Kanye wished that Kim didn’t say they were getting divorced in her monologue

While Kim and Khloe Kardashian were taking a walk, Kim expressed how hurt she felt when Kanye walked out of her performance halfway through.

Kim went on to say that she was making jokes about herself, her mom Kris Jenner, and everything that was highly personal to her.

She was cracking jokes about her life because that is what is typically done during a Saturday Night Live monologue.

However, when it was time for Kim to joke about Kanye, and their divorce, specifically when Kim said that the only reason she divorced him was because of his personality, Kanye was extremely upset.

Kim stated that Kanye wishes she would have said that she was “filing for” divorce instead of saying that they were getting divorced or that she was divorcing him.

Kanye was also upset that Kim referred to him as a “rapper,” saying he is more than just a rapper and how he could not believe she called him a rapper.

Kanye and Kim apparently hadn’t spoken since the Saturday Night Live airing when taping The Kardashians in mid-October, and Kim felt like that was a slap in the face.

Kanye did not support Kim the way that she wished he had

Kim mentioned in the episode that she did not feel supported by Kanye because he left only minutes into her performance.

Kim mentioned that she has always been at Kanye’s side, no matter his stance on certain things.

Khloe chimed in and agreed that Kim was always on Kanye’s side no matter her position or if she didn’t agree with what Kanye was saying; she was always by his side as his wife.

In a sneak peek into next week’s episode, fans get a glimpse at how hard Kim is trying to distance herself from Kanye.

A particular scene showed Kim styling her outfit, as she said that was the last real tie that Kanye had over her life.

Kim also expressed that she’s trying to find herself and find her style and figure out how to proceed with her life without Kanye having such a significant impact.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.