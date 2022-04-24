Some of Kim Kardashian’s best SNL jokes were cut from the monologue — Like this one about Tristan Thompson

Kim doesn’t make the joke about Tristan Thompson during her SNL appearance. Pic credit: E!

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was preparing for her SNL appearance.

During a typical SNL appearance, it is common for the host to craft plenty of jokes about themselves or friends and family, especially when there’s lots of drama going on in their life.

Kim nixed the joke about Tristan Thompson

While Kim Was preparing for her appearance, she met with a friend to go over her jokes, who just so happened to be Amy Schumer. Amy has a beautiful sense of humor and was there to help Kim with her monologue.

Kim thought that her monologue would be the best part of her performance on SNL.

However, when the two sat down to go through it, there were many things Kim had to revise or cut out altogether.

One of those jokes was about Tristan Thompson, father to Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True.

Although Kim has not come out and given a reason for not making the joke about Tristan, some may believe that she did not want to bring up any of Khloe’s drama as the relationship between Khloe and Tristan has been so sinister.

However, if Kim had made the joke, this is how it would have gone, “Oh, Khloe, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As many fans know, Kim and Tristan have not always been able to see eye to eye. However, recently, Kim has admitted that she and Tristan are getting along better.

Kim chose to focus on her life during her monologue

During the taping of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was going through quite a whirlwind in her personal life.

In addition to her big SNL performance, Kim had just found out that she may have to sue because there was allegedly more sex tape footage that could have leaked. Kim made light of her sex tape drama during the monologue, and the crowd loved it.

It seemed fitting for Kim to make her own life the main focus of her monologue.

Kim even made jokes about Kanye, which was a bold move, considering their separation.

Although Kim did not make any jokes about Tristan and spared him the public shame that would have come with it, Kim still did an excellent job during her SNL appearance.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu