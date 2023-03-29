Here’s why Chantel and Winter Everett were partying the night away with their parents

The entire Everett Family turned up last night to show support for River — full name Riverknight — Everett amid his budding rap career.

River had a big performance at the One Love One Mic Concert Series, which took place at the Believe Music Hall in Atlanta. A lot of people came out to see the performers which included River, who took the mic to showcase his rap skills later in the night.

His mom and dad, Karen and Thomas, along with sisters Winter and Chantel, were all in attendance as they partied the night away.

River’s sisters captured some fun moments from the event, and in one snap, Chantel turned the camera on herself and Winter, showing the packed crowd behind them.

The pair looked glam in their party outfits, with Winter in a white top with a gold choker while Chantel opted for all-black.

Sign up for our newsletter!

We also spotted mama Karen in the crowd, enjoying the music, while Thomas had a moment chatting it up with River before his performance.

The Family Chantel star River Everett is a budding rapper

One thing about The Family Chantel stars is that they always show up for each other, and they’ve been supporting River every step of the way.

Winter posted a video on her Instagram Story, showing her brother performing his music as his family captured the proud moment.

River is trying to make his mark on the Atlanta music scene, and he currently has a few songs available on several streaming platforms. His Instagram page has all his songs posted up, along with clips of his live performances.

He also has a music video out for his song, Doubted, which stars his older sister Chantel, his mom, dad Karen, and Thomas.

The video was posted on YouTube in September of 2022 and has racked up over 56,000 views.

Winter was noticeably missing from River’s music video, but that doesn’t mean she’s not supportive of his rap career.

Last night she was front and center for the big show, and she captured some great moments backstage.

Winter Everett Goes glam for a night out with her brother

Winter shared several snaps of her brother as he mingled with the crowd before hitting the stage. River enjoyed a drink or two to calm his nerves, and the group toasted his big performance.

Winter also gave us a better look at her stylish outfit as she went glam for the concert series.

Riverknight and Winter Everett. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter wore a button-down white shirt and crossbody bag and had her curly hair sleek and straight for the night out. She also rocked coral lips and rosy cheeks with long, wispy lashes.

The TLC star looked carefree and happy as she partied the night away with her family.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.