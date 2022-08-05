The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett is leaning on her sibling River Everett amid divorce

Chantel Everett is leaning on her brother River for support. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel star, Chantel Everett has recently been captured leaning on her brother River Evertt amid the divorce drama with Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel wore a hot pink fitted dress with her long luscious black hair encapsulating the photo while leaning on River with her right arm.

River wore black pants with a white shirt and a black jacket. River also wore a statement piece setting the entire outfit off with a pair of magnificent shades.

Chantel had a very slight smile in the photo, and behind that smile was an immense amount of pain.

Chantel has been dealing with a lot of drama regarding the divorce from Pedro.

Although the photo was meant to encapsulate Chantel and River’s sibling love, many fans of The Family Chantel chose to focus their energy on Chantel’s divorce drama instead of referencing Chantel and River’s immaculate photo.

The Family Chantel fans are in support of Chantel

Fans have immediately sided with Chantel regarding the divorce drama with Pedro.

One fan commented on Chantel’s photo to let her know that she and her family are wonderful.

The fan said, “Chantel, I’ve watched since the beginning and I think you and your family are wonderful (red heart emoji) Just wanted to let you know. Praying for you as you navigate this part of your life’s journey. (Prayer hands emoji).”

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Another fan commented on Chantel’s post to let her know that they admired her intentions.

The fan said, “Chantel, I have seen you on Tv since 90 day fiance. I have seen the start and blooming relationship you and Pedro both had.

That Nicole, misery loves company, did you so dirty. I saw your intentions going to DR. I have made the first move like what you did — showing up at an in-laws front door. Took a lot of guts and I admire your intentions.”

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett has gone through a lot but is picking up the pieces

Although Chantel has endured a lot regarding Pedro and their nasty divorce, Chantel has started to pick up the pieces in her life.

Chantel has been relying on family more, spending more time with family and friends to get her through this rough time.

Many fans of The Family Chantel are rooting for Chantel, and hopefully, she continues to move forward in her life, regardless of the mess she is dealing with.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.