Here’s why Blake Moynes’ appearance on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette isn’t a surprise

This is the reason why Blake Moynes’ appearance on The Bachelorette isn’t a surprise. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston will be in for a real shock during tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette when former Bachelor Nation star Blake Moynes appears in an attempt to win her heart.

In a teaser at the end of the last episode, Blake made his debut for the camera after host Tayshia Adams revealed that someone from her past reached out to her about appearing on the reality dating series.

Blake was a contestant on the last season of The Bachelorette. He has a reputation within Bachelor Nation as someone who falls hard and fast for his leading ladies. Blake was first seen as a competitor on Clare Crawley’s season but his romantic feelings were shut down when Clare exited the series after quickly becoming engaged to Dale Moss.

Blake stayed on after Tayshia Adams was introduced as the next Bachelorette, and their relationship heated up. However much they connected, Tayshia didn’t see a future for them as a couple and he was sent home.

In appears it isn’t a surprise that Blake has returned for a third try at love on the ABC reality dating series.

Former Bachelor star Nick Viall revealed the reasons why during a podcast appearance on Us Weekly’s For The Right Reasons.

Nick reveals why Blake returned

Nick admitted that while he did not know the full story about how Blake was asked to join Katie’s season, he was aware of some dialogue between the two Bachelor Nation stars ahead of his return to the set.

“I definitely knew who he was, which also Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend! So that’s weird,” the 30-year-old said to Us Weekly.

“We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know? And so to see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

Nick claimed the other men won’t make it easy for Blake to get close to Katie

Nick said that due to his questionable Bachelorette past, the other contestants will not make it easy for Blake to get close enough to Katie to make a connection.

“Blake is going to get crap, obviously, for someone who fell in love with Clare [Crawley] without validation, fell in love with Tayshia [Adams] without validation. So, when he’s [saying], ‘I’m in love with Katie,’ it’s fair to question [it].”

Nick also said he thinks Blake “believes what he says. I just kind of question, like, ‘Do you just kind of love hard, bro?’”

Katie’s search for love continues tonight with this exciting new episode.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.