Here’s who Luann de Lesseps wants to come back for Real Housewives of New York

Luann de Lesseps reveals which cast members she’d like to see return to RHONY. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York has been on hiatus for quite some time now, but it seems like it may be making a return for Season 14.

Luann de Lesseps is one of the staples in the franchise, and she’s dishing about who she would like to see return if the show makes it back onto the Bravo network.

Don’t worry, she isn’t going anywhere. If there’s another season, she will definitely be a part of the cast if asked.

Who would Luann de Lesseps want to return to RHONY?

During an episode of Housewives Nightcap with Access, Luann de Lesseps talked about her life and whether Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York was in the works.

The host asked the RHONY star and cabaret extraordinaire who she would like to see return to the franchise if the show returns. Her answers may surprise long-time viewers.

First, Luann mentioned Dorinda Medley. This was an interesting choice, given the history between the two. However, Dorinda was a huge fan favorite and was good for the show. She was fired after a tough Season 12, not returning for Season 13, the last one to air on Bravo. The blonde was asked to host Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, so it seems she didn’t burn her bridges with the network.

The second name that Luann mentioned was Kelly Bensimon. She was part of the RHONY franchise from Season 2 through Season 4. Viewers will recognize her as the “scary island” cast member. Kelly and Luann still have a friendship, as Luann shared a photo on Instagram a few weeks ago while posing for a selfie with Kelly.

Finally, Luann de Lesseps revealed the third name to be Tinsley Mortimer. She left midway through Season 12 to move to Chicago with her fiance, Scott Kluth. Unfortunately, the relationship did not last, but it appeared that she would remain in Chicago, even without the marriage. A move back to New York would be essential to make this work.

Luann De Lesseps Wants Dorinda Medley Back On 'RHONY' Despite Past Feud

Watch this video on YouTube

What is Luann de Lesseps doing while RHONY is up in the air?

Luann de Lesseps is an entertainer and businesswoman. She has been working on her cabaret show and has also hosted some events.

She’s put some work into her Frose, which she also talked about on Housewives Nightcap. Luann has staying power, and even without the show airing for several months, she’s been able to keep working.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.