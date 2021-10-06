Here’s which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still engaged after triple proposal on finale night

Joe proposed to Serena on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise ended on a high note with three couples getting engaged in Mexico. Joe Amabile proposed to Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch proposed to Mari Pepin and Riley Christian proposed to Maurissa Gunn and all three women said yes!

Now that the season is over and it has been a few months since the finale was filmed, Bachelor in Paradise viewers want to know if any or all three of these couples are still together.

Monsters & Critics kept up with the BIP spoilers, sharing all the hints and clues that these couples dropped along the way but now that the show is over, everyone is going public and letting BIP viewers know where they stand now and we’re here to let you know who is still together and headed for their wedding days.

Are Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt still together?

It seems like everyone wants to see Joe and Serena succeed after their sweet Bachelor in Paradise engagement so it should thrill many to know that they are still together and going strong.

Joe didn’t waste any time after the show ended to post a picture of himself with Serena Pitt, professing his love with a caption that reads, “My everything” followed by a red heart emoji.

Around the same time, Serena also took to Instagram to share her feelings for Joe. She shared the photo below with the caption, “And it’s only the beginning.”

Are Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn still together?

Riley and Maurissa are another Bachelor in Paradise couple that viewers want an update on. After all, of all the BIP couples, these two were the hardest to get spoilers about, keeping their relationship under wraps until finale night.

It’s pretty clear that Riley and Maurissa are head over heels for each other and we’re hoping they last.

In the caption, he wrote, “C on both sides like Chanel.”

Maurissa posted the same photo but her caption read, “I found my person.”

Are Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin still together after Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise viewers are also wondering about whether Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are still together and engaged after he got down on one knee in Mexico.

After all, their relationship seemed the most up in the air out of all three proposals due to Mari’s earlier indecision and Kenny’s doubt about whether Mari was ready or not.

Before the episode even aired, Kenny teased Bachelor in Paradise viewers with a photo of himself and Mari to celebrate National Taco Day.

But the confirmation photo came after. In it, Mari is holding up her ring finger with a huge sparkling diamond and Kenny has a bottle of champagne. The photo is captioned, “There’s something about Mari.”

It looks like all three engaged couples from Bachelor in Paradise are still going strong. Now, we wait to hear about wedding plans for the newly engaged couples.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.