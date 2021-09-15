Are Riley and Maurissa still together after Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

Bachelor in Paradise viewers want to know if Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn left BIP together as an engaged couple. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise stars Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn are currently one of Season 7’s “it couples.”

However, just because they’re going strong, it doesn’t mean that’ll last– especially with all the other breakups that have gone down so far this season.

While many might not have been surprised when Brendan Morais dumped Natasha Parker for Pieper James, Chris Conran rocked Bachelor in Paradise when he ditched Jessenia Cruz after referring to the two of them as the strongest couple on the island.

Not to mention Tammy Ly dumping Aaron Clancy for Thomas Jacobs, who left Tammy for Becca Kufrin.

To give the entirety of Bachelor in Paradise an “it’s complicated” relationship status would be an understatement.

Viewers are still holding out hope for Riley and Maurissa, and here’s where the couple currently stands.

Did Riley and Maurissa leave Bachelor in Paradise together?

There are a slew of engaged couples to come from this season of Bachelor in Paradise, and viewers want to know if Riley and Maurissa are one of those couples.

Reality Steve, ruler of Bachelor spoilers, revealed that Maurissa and Riley not only left BIP together, but they got engaged at the end of the season.

In August, Reality Steve penned, “Maurissa and Riley are the only two from the engaged couples that haven’t been spotted publicly since filming ended, but they have seen each other.”

He also threw a jab at the other couples, specifically “self-evicted” couple Brendan Morais and Pieper James, as to why Riley and Maurissa may have been able to keep their relationship under wraps.

“They’re just better at hiding it than these [Brendan and Pieper] who hang out in large crowds and in large cities all the time,” he added.

The two must have been quite stealthy since they currently live in big cities.

Riley lives in New York City while Maurissa currently resides in Atlanta.

Riley and Maurissa’s social media seemingly confirms spoilers

If it wasn’t for Reality Steve’s spoilers, viewers could probably deduce that Riley and Maurissa are still together on their own social media accounts.

Both Riley and Maurissa posted pictures from their date on social media.

“That was something special,” Riley captioned his post, likely referencing their time in the Boom Boom Room.

Meanwhile, Maurissa humorously captioned her post, “Best first date ever…minus the food.”

They likely wouldn’t have included adorable date pics on their feeds if they weren’t still together.

Viewers will have to keep watching to see how their love story unfolds, leading up to their engagement.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.