Here’s the listing for Deavan and Jihoon’s Airbnb on The Other Way — The pictures show exactly what she got

Things are getting tense between Jihoon Lee and wife Deavan Clegg on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The couple is finally moving into their own apartment after crashing with Jihoon’s parents when Deavan first moved to South Korea.

This time, Deavan’s mom decided to accompany her on the trip to help them get settled.

However, their arrival was marred by drama once they saw the apartment that the family would be living in.

Jihoon, Deavan, their two kids, Deavan’s mom, and Jihoon’s mom drove together to see the new place.

The family appeared to be in complete shock when they saw the neighborhood and tensions erupted when they saw the actual apartment.

Jihoon gets blamed for their crappy apartment

Deavan’s mom was angry at Jihoon and she did not deem the place to be safe.

“This is not a place for a child,” she said. “I am extremely disappointed in Jihoon.”

Once they got inside, it didn’t get much better, but it was important to remember that it was Deavan who actually booked the place.

When she walked inside, she said that it looked much different than what was shown online.

“The apartment does not look like any of the pictures,” said Deavan. “There’s not really any kitchen; there’s no stovetop.”

She also added that “it’s probably the smallest apartment I’ve ever stayed in. There’s barely any room to put my suitcase.”

Given her expression at seeing the home, one might think that the images she saw were the complete opposite of what they got.

However, we have the Airbnb listing for the home and the images seem quite accurate.

Photos of Deavan and Jihoon’s Airbnb

Instagram user @fraudedbyTLC shared the photos that Jihoon and Deavan saw from the Airbnb listing from which they rented the apartment.

While we didn’t see any images of the outside space or the neighborhood, there were many photos of the interior.

Deavan pointed out in one instance that there was no stovetop.

But the Airbnb photo showed a tiny single burner stove on the counter so it’s not clear why she expected something else.

Here are some pics of the bedroom and dining area as well:

Those are just a few of the images that Jihoon and Deavan would have seen before making their decision.

What do you think? Do the photos look different than what we saw on the show?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.