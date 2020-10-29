Sophia Hutchins recently confessed that she may be responsible for spreading the rumors that she and Caitlyn Jenner were going to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The pair first addressed the idea of appearing on RHOBH during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March.

“I would be on [RHOBH] in two seconds,” Sophia said at the time and jokingly begged Bravo chief Andy Cohen to give them a call.

Caitlyn also confessed that she could see herself keeping up with the RHOBH women.

“I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it,” she admitted. “I was watching that and saying, ‘I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.'”

How Sophia instigated RHOBH rumors

Once RHOBH Season 10 finished airing, fans speculated who would replace Denise Richards after she left the show and Teddi Mellencamp after she was fired.

Sophia explained that she may have unintentionally put herself in the running in fan’s minds.

“I was at Craig’s the other night, which is a restaurant in LA where there’s always a media presence,” Sophia explained on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “Camera guy was there that I’ve seen for years with TMZ. And I usually say something. Usually, it doesn’t go anywhere, but I usually say something and you know, he’s just like, so what’s this talk about the Real Housewives?”

It’s likely that the cameraman made the assumption from Sophia’s ET interview earlier in the year.

“And I don’t know exactly what I said, but it blew up, TMZ covered it,” she continued. “And it went everywhere that I was interested in doing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I reached out to my agent maybe like a month ago about, ‘Hey, what does it look like to do The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? What does that process look like? I think that would be a really cool fun show to do.’”

Sophia ultimately felt bad about how fast the news got out because Caitlyn ended up taking the brunt of the blame for starting the rumor.

“Like Andy said that Caitlyn started the rumor herself,” she confessed. “I felt so bad because I shouldn’t have said anything to TMZ in the first place, perhaps. I didn’t know it was going to go so crazy.”

When the rumors were circulating, Andy spoke out to say that Bravo producers never reached out to Sophia and Caitlyn about joining the show. He also insinuated that they were to blame for the rumors.

“This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house, as they say. I know that they have expressed their interest publicly. On social media, they’ve tagged me in posts saying, ‘We think this is a great idea,'” said Andy on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. “But we’ve never talked to them formally. That rumor is not true.”

Is she still interested in joining RHOBH?