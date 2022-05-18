Here’s how many seasons of MAFS ended with all yeses on Decision Day

Married at First Sight has had very few seasons end in unanimous yeses. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 shocked viewers when all four couples that made it to Decision Day said yes to staying married.

After the last few seasons have struggled to produce lasting couples, it was a surprising change of pace for the four Boston couples to say yes.

While it was a rare moment, MAFS Season 14 isn’t the first time a Decision Day has ended in all yeses.

Here are the last seasons that came to a similar conclusion.

When was the last time Married at First Sight’s Decision Day ended in all yeses?

Married at First Sight doesn’t have a perfect track record of producing lasting couples, but several couples and families have grown from the franchise.

While not all MAFS couples stay married, many say yes on Decision Day with hopes of trying to make their marriage work.

Before Married at First Sight Season 14, the last time all the couples who made it to Decision Day said yes was seven seasons ago on Married at First Sight Season 7.

Married at First Sight Season 7 took place in Dallas, Texas, and matched three couples.

The three couples included Danielle and Bobby, Dave and Amber, and Mia and Tristan.

On Decision Day, all three couples agreed to stay married; however, only Danielle and Bobby remained married. Dave and Amber and Mia and Tristan eventually divorced.

Before MAFS Season 7, Married at First Sight Season 5 ended with all three couples saying yes on Decision Day.

Married at First Sight Season 5 took place in Chicago and matched couples Anthony and Ashley, Cody and Danielle, and Nate and Sheila.

All three couples said yes on Decision Day, but only Anthony and Ashley remained married. Cody and Danielle and Nate and Sheila eventually divorced.

Interestingly, Anthony and Ashley are the second longest-lasting couple in the franchise, just behind MAFS Season 1 vets Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner.

Married at First Sight Season 4 did see two of the three couples say yes on Decision Day in Lilian and Tom and Sonia and Nick. Like MAFS Season 14 stars Chris and Alyssa, Heather and Derrick divorced before Decision Day in season 4.

MAFS Season 14 saw four of the five couples say yes on Decision Day

As of Married at First Sight Season 14, there have been four seasons where all the couples that made it to Decision Day said yes.

The MAFS Season 14 finale would technically be considered the most successful Decision Day of the series, with four couples saying yes rather than only three from seasons 5 and 7. Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman divorced this season, but they did not make it to Decision Day.

MAFS viewers have remained skeptical over the Boston couples saying yes on Decision Day, as many of them seemed to have red flags and glaring issues.

While the MAFS Season 14 Decision Day ended with an abundance of yeses, that could all change when the reunion airs. During the reunion, viewers will learn if the four married couples lasted away from the cameras.

Who do you predict will still be married by the reunion?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.