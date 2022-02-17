Chris Collette thanks everyone for their support after divorcing Alyssa Ellman

Chris Collette releases public message after divorcing Alyssa Ellman. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 couple Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman called it quits on the latest episode, to the delight of many viewers.

After enduring a rocky marriage from the wedding day forward, Chris was able to send a message to his supporters now that his divorce has been made public.

Chris Collette speaks out after divorcing Alyssa Ellman

Typically, Married at First Sight stars have to refrain from commenting on social media while their season airs so as to avoid spoilers. However, now that Chris has ended his marriage with Alyssa he was able to come forward with a tweet of gratitude for his supporters.

Married at First Sight viewers have been overwhelmingly on Chris’ side as Alyssa continued to mistreat and gaslight him on the show and Chris expressed appreciation for the outpouring of love he’s received on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Chris kept his message short and sweet, writing, “Thanks everyone for the love and support.”

Married at First Sight viewers shower Chris Collette with compliments

Chris received even more love and support in the comment section of his post, as MAFS viewers praised him for knowing when to walk away and for honoring his boundaries. Viewers also expressed confidence that Chris has tons of valuable qualities that will make him a great husband one day.

One commenter shared with Chris, “Thank you for choosing yourself and preserving your mental health. And for saving us viewers from 6 more weeks of shenanigans from she-who-shall-not-be-named. Wishing you all the best-you deserve it.”

Another commenter wrote, “So glad you extricated yourself from the queen of insufferable. You are handsome funny respectful successful & have many great qualities. I wish u much future success. I’m sure a kind beautiful intelligent loving woman will one day be your mate.”

A MAFS viewer reiterated that Chris deserves better, commenting, “ABSOLUTELY!!!!! We’re proud of you and you deserve sooo much better! Way to stand up for yourself and not allow her to play through ‘the experience’”

Another MAFS viewer referenced Alyssa’s constant need to call herself a “good person” by writing, “Chris I’m sorry you were robbed, it shouldn’t have gotten as far as it did and my hats off to you, you behaved like a gentleman through it all (at least from what we got to see) … YOU are a good person lol.”

Based on viewers’ love and support, it seems Chris Collette has come out on top after Alyssa Ellman’s many attempts to put him down.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.