Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner joke about all the crazy decisions they made since tying the knot on MAFS

Married at First Sight alums, Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner are well aware that it was crazy for them to marry each other as strangers. However, the experiment worked in their favor because the pair recently celebrated their eighth anniversary.

Jamie and Doug beat the odds and have become one of the most memorable success stories from the show.

Interestingly, however, they didn’t have a fairytale start because Jamie was not attracted to Doug when she saw him for the first time. But eight years and two kids later, the couple is still going strong and making more crazy decisions together.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner embrace their ‘crazy’ decisions

The Married at First Sight alums have returned from their romantic trip to Grenada to celebrate eight years of marriage, and now they’re ready for another crazy adventure.

The couple plans to road trip across the U.S with their two young kids in their RV, and yes, they know that it sounds crazy.

Jamie posted a video on Instagram which showed them getting ready to hit the road. In her post, the reality TV personality reflected on the “crazy” decisions they’ve made–the first being their decision to marry strangers.

“If you think we’re ‘crazy’ for planning a road trip across America and back with a one-year-old and 4-year-old, you’re probably right!” she wrote. “But…We’ve been called ‘crazy’ since the day we said, ‘I do.'”

“Our ‘crazy’ led us to each other,” continued Jamie. “Our ‘crazy’ has kept us together. And our crazy is about to give our children (and us) some of the best memories of our lives.”

Jamie and Doug are ready to hit the road in their RV

The Married at First Sight alums will hit the road on April 1st, and they plan to capture and share all the moments with their followers.

After sharing a video showing the RV hooked up to a large white truck, Jamie confessed that they don’t feel ready for their upcoming adventure, not “even a little bit.”

“OMG. We’ve never driven a dually truck, let alone pulled a 41ft trailer behind it,” admitted Jamie in her post. “If we waited until we felt ‘ready’ we’d never go anywhere….sooo here we goooooo!”

Last year, Jamie revealed that her 2022 plans included a road trip across the U.S and having another baby. Before heading off to the Bahamas recently, she mentioned their baby-making plans once again, and now it’s time for their RV adventures.

“I cannot believe we are taking our home on wheels across the country and back…” added Jamie. “We are so pumped for this adventure.”

