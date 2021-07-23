Here is who Love Island USA fans love the most after first vote

The Love Island USA islanders. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA allowed fans to vote on their favorite couples and the ones with the most votes were saved from elimination.

However, the producers threw a wrench into the voting and it turned out that the fans didn’t decide who stayed and who left. The islanders who received the most fan votes chose who stayed and who left the villa.

What no one expected was that the episode would end with a major cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering who was leaving the villa before Casa Amor arrives on Sunday night.

While fans won’t know which four islanders have to pack up and leave the villa until Friday night, we at least know who the viewers at home love the best.

Will and Kyra

There has been a smattering of talk on social media about Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama being the most boring couple on the show.

However, the first names that Arielle Vandenberg called out after the fan vote was Will and Kyra.

While they have no drama and seem completely content together, they also seem completely honest with each other. Will even opened up to Kyra about Olivia Kaiser making a move on him.

While some fans are concerned that they might have known each other before entering the villa, the goal is to have a connection, and Will and Kyra have the most secure connection on the island.

At this point Will and Kyra are married and should be home planning their honeymoon #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/2bWZJFgqR0 — Shari L. (@plotsandplans_) July 23, 2021

Cashay and Korey

In absolutely no surprise, the next names called were Cashay Proudfoot and Korey Gandy.

Even though they are not even a real couple, fans have fallen in love with Cashay and most fans have taken up the hope that Korey finds someone as well, possibly at Casa Amor.

This was the easiest part of the Love Island USA fan vote to predict.

I just wanted Cash, Javonny, Aimee, Wes, and Korey to all be safe. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/Y9SRnjCskR — Desi Bellerose (@Desi_Bellerose) July 23, 2021

Josh and Shannon

Some people on Twitter seemed shocked that Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair made it in the fan votes.

However, it was a no-brainer.

No one watches reality television to see happy faces all getting along. People love shows like Love Island USA for the drama.

No one brings more drama than Shannon. As long as she stirs the pot, a lot of fans will vote to keep her in the villa.

Shannon and Josh gives head cheerleader and high school QB. They burn bright and they will last the duration of the show but outside the villa I don’t see much going on. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/v6G4CIvlkj — cakes (@yumyumcayke) July 23, 2021

After this, the three couples saved Trina and Cinco and now they can only save two more people.

This will all happen on Friday night.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.