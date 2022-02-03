Here are the 7 Bachelor Nation men that will star on The Bachelor Live on Stage

7 familiar faces return to The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour is set to make its return and it will feature several men that Bachelor Nation knows and loves.

The Bachelorette Season 14 star Becca Kufrin will serve as the host of the nationwide event.

Becca officially announced the seven men who will be joining her on the tour that has been described as a “wild flirtatious & interactive evening.”

According to Becca, the tour is a chance for Bachelor Nation to “get up close and personal” with stars from the franchise and enjoy “an interactive evening of laughter, games and of course, drama.”

The tour promises to allow audiences to experience “true immersion into a season of The Bachelor.”

Here are the seven men who will star as the On Stage Bachelors during the tour.

1. Rodney Mathews joins The Bachelor Live on Stage

Bachelor Nation has been craving more of Rodney Mathews ever since he debuted on The Bachelorette Season 18 with Michelle Young and became a fan favorite.

The Bachelorette viewers were eager to see Rodney become the next Bachelor, but the role ultimately went to Clayton Echard.

Rodney may not be ABC’s Bachelor just yet, but fans of the lovable charmer will get to see Rodney be an On Stage Bachelor during the tour, and perhaps it could be the first glimpse into how he’d fare as a leading man on The Bachelor one day.

Rodney Mathews promoted his appearance on the tour by sharing a photo of himself rocking his signature smile and he expressed his excitement in the caption.

2. Andrew Spencer joins The Bachelor Live on Stage

Andrew Spencer also won America’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston.

During his appearance on The Bachelorette Season 17, Andrews proved to be both lovably playful and touchingly heartfelt as he opened up about race and humble beginnings on the show.

Bachelor Nation has rooted for Andrew Spencer to be the Bachelor in the past and he’ll be stepping into a unique Bachelor role as he takes part in The Bachelor Live on Stage.

Andrew Spencer promoted the tour on his page by sharing a playful photo of all the men in the cast as they smile mid-jump. With Andrew recently becoming roommates with The Bachelorette Season 17 controversial star Greg Grippo, there’s a chance Bachelor Nation could spot Greg in the building at some point during the tour as well.

3. Ivan Hall joins The Bachelor Live on Stage

Ivan Hall was the impressive aeronautical engineer that debuted on The Bachelorette Season 16 where he made it all the way to fantasy suites with Tayshia Adams and became beloved by viewers.

Ivan’s appearance on The Bachelorette was also historic because he became the first half Black half Asian, also known as Blasian, man on the show.

After unsuccessfully attempting to find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Ivan left the island single, but it seems he’s ready to hop right back into the franchise as he joins The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

4. Connor Brennan joins The Bachelor Live on Stage

Connor Brennan was the music-loving “Cat man” on The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston.

Connor became known for his ukelele-strumming tunes, dad jokes, and tears on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Now, Connor is making his return to the franchise as an On Stage Bachelor during the upcoming tour.

Connor Brennan promoted his appearance on the tour with a post of him looking dapper in a suit. With his love of music, it would not at all be surprising if Connor has a few songs up his sleeve during the tour. In fact, Connor captioned his photo writing, “not to be controversial but do I pack the uke or not.”

5. Justin Glaze joins The Bachelor Live on Stage

Justin Glaze made a name for himself on The Bachelorette Season 17 thanks to his amusing and animated facial expressions.

Along with several meme-worthy expressions, Justin also struck up a strong connection with Katie Thurston and made her final two.

Ultimately, Katie chose Blake Moynes over Justin. However, now, Justin will get a chance to switch roles and experience taking the lead as an On Stage Bachelor during the tour.

Justin Glaze also promoted the tour on his page by sharing a series of photos. In the first photo, the talented artist holds a rose as he gives a smoldering look at the camera. In the second photo, Justin and the rest of the Bachelor Nation men hold roses while wearing their suits. In the final photo, Justin included a list of the announced tour dates.

6. James Bonsall joins The Bachelor Live on Stage

James Bonsall debuted on The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston, however, his connection with Katie isn’t what James became most known for.

Instead, it’s James’ bromance with fellow The Bachelorette Season 17 co-star Aaron Clancy that became James’ claim to fame.

James attempted to find love on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 where he ultimately chose to ride off into the sunset with best bud Aaron Clancy. Now, James will rejoin the franchise as a member of The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

James Bonsall promoted the tour on his page sharing a video promo. His final photo in the post is the most adorable one as it features a cute dog next to a red rose.

7. Rick Leach joins The Bachelor Live on Stage

The Bachelorette viewers will recall Rick Leach from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

During his time on the show, Rick made an impression by greeting Michelle with his head on a platter and later opening up about his relationship with his father.

It seems Bachelor Nation now has a chance to get to know Rick even better when he makes his return to the franchise as an On Stage Bachelor during the tour.

Rick Leach shared a photo of himself smiling in a plum suit to promote the tour and he captioned the post, “Will you accept this rose?”

When does The Bachelor Live on Stage tour begin?

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour will be hosted by Becca Kufrin and is set to kick off in March and last until May. Tickets for the tour range from $50 all the way to $200.

This nationwide tour covers several cities. Some of the cities the tour will be hitting include Columbus, St. Louis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Knoxville, New York, and more.

Which Bachelor Nation star are you most intrigued by from this group of men?

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.