Henry Rodriguez celebrates one-year-anniversary with girlfriend 

Henry Rodriguez achieves milestone with his girlfriend, Kayla McCormick. Pic credit: Lifetime

Henry Rodriguez revealed he was dating a year ago after his tumultuous relationship with Christina on Married at First Sight Season 11.

Henry and his girlfriend Kayla McCormick recently reached a milestone, celebrating their first dating anniversary.

The couple shared photos from their celebration.

Henry Rodriguez and Kayla McCormick have dated for one year

Henry Rodriguez took to his Instagram stories to share clips from his anniversary celebration.

The Married at First Sight Season 11 star re-shared a post from his girlfriend as they clinked glasses at The Elysian Bar. Kayla wrote over the clip, “Cheers to 1 year.”

Pic credit: @hrodriguezviv/Instagram

Henry also shared his own post from their scenic venue. Henry wrote, “Celebrating one year with Kayla McCormick,” and added, “This is as close to France as we’re gonna get. In’joi!”

Pic credit: @hrodriguezviv/Instagram

Henry has introduced Kayla to the friends he made on Married at First Sight Season 11. The couple recently attended the New Orleans portion of Woody and Amani Randall’s baby shower tour.

Woody took to Instagram and shared a group photo with Henry and Kayla on one side and MAFS stars Miles Williams and Karen Landry on the other. Henry and Miles even played baby shower games where they taste-tested different baby food at the shower.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Henry appears to be estranged from his ex-wife Christina after their messy marriage and divorce, Henry has remained friends with the others from his cast.

Woody captioned the post, “The Gang. Baby Randall baby shower!”



Woody also revealed that their MAFS costar Bennett Kirschner was also at the shower but left before the photo. The expecting father concluded his caption, writing, “We really appreciate you guys. My guy [Bennett Kirschner] dipped before the group pictures.”

Henry Rodriguez celebrates 37th birthday

It’s been an eventful season for Henry.

Not only did the MAFS star celebrate his one-year anniversary with Kayla, but he also celebrated his birthday.

Henry shared a photo of himself smiling as he captioned his birthday post, “37, here I am. Not a big deal. It was just my bday weekend. I’ve had 37 of them to this point. Had a great time celebrating. Thank you for all of the wishes and kind messages. They are much appreciated. On to year 38!”

After the ups and downs of his Married at First Sight experience, it seems Henry is now thriving.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.