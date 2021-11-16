MAFS: Henry Rodriguez celebrates costar Woody Randall’s birthday

Henry Rodriguez and Woody Randall remain friends after Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 11 costars Woody Randall and Henry Rodriguez recently reunited to celebrate Woody’s 32nd birthday.

After building a bond on the reality series, it seems Woody and Henry have maintained a friendship after the show and Henry shared a post detailing the fun night the pair had for Woody’s belated birthday celebration.

Woody and Henry go out for drinks

Henry and Woody were all smiles in a snap they took from their night out.

Posing at what appears to be a bar, Henry captioned the photo saying, “It was a happy belated bday celebration for the one and only Mr. Randall.”

Henry went on to detail all that was involved in their night saying, “Plenty of laughs, margs, and vodka tonics were involved. On to year 33 for you, sir!”

The post was met with love from MAFS fans as well as MAFS stars within the franchise including Dr. Viviana, Henry and Woody’s fellow costar Olivia Cornu, and even Woody himself who expressed that he missed Henry and desired to hang out more often.

Henry wasn’t the only one to show Woody love during his birthday season. Woody’s beautiful wife Amani also shared a sweet birthday post for Woody, expressing her love and gratitude for her husband.

Woody and Amani are still going strong after getting married at first sight on MAFS Season 11 and they continue to be most MAFS fans’ absolute favorite couple.

It seems the cast from Married at First Sight Season 11 really built genuine bonds with one another and, even though Henry did not end up married at the end of his MAFS experience, he still found a solid brotherhood with castmates like Woody.

Henry Rodriguez finds a love of his own

Married at First Sight fans were curious to see where Henry’s love life would go after having such a rocky marriage on the show that ended in divorce on Decision Day.

Some fans hoped Henry would end up with fellow divorced castmate Olivia Cornu, however, Henry officially went off the market a few months ago.

Henry went public with his new girlfriend Kayla McCormick right around the Fourth of July holiday.

The couple appears to be happily in love and still going strong. It’s nice to see Henry happy in life and still in touch with the friends he’s made from the show.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.