Henry Rodriguez and Miles Williams eat baby food at Woody and Amani’s NOLA baby shower

Henry Rodriguez and Miles Williams reunite with Woody and Amani at baby shower. Pic credit: Lifetime

Woody and Amani Randall completed their baby shower tour with their final stop in their home state of Louisiana.

The New Orleans celebration brought out Woody and Amani’s MAFS costars, including Henry Rodriguez and Woody’s longtime friend Miles Williams.

Miles and Henry partook in some baby shower games as Woody playfully teased the two.

Miles Williams and Henry Rodriguez react to eating baby food at shower

Woody Randall gave friends and followers a glimpse of his NOLA baby shower on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Woody re-shared a post from MAFS costar Henry Rodriguez who partook in a baby shower game that included baby food.

Henry stands beside Miles Williams in the clip as they appear to taste test baby food.

Henry wrote, “Didn’t think I’d ever eat baby food as an adult. But here I am. All for you @mrabove.”

Woody responded with a series of laughing emojis and wrote, “But was it good tho, Miles clearly love it.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

Miles reiterated his love for baby food on his own Instagram stories.

Miles wrote, “if Baby Randall ever needs some help with the apple, banana, strawberry, Uncle Miles got them! That stuff was fantastic.”

Woody teased Miles, writing, “I’ma have to watch my baby food around you” with laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

Miles also re-shared a photo of him and Henry and other baby shower guests in the act of tasting the baby food.

The original poster commented, “[Miles Williams] is a baby food connoisseur.”

Miles embraced his baby-food-loving reputation, writing, “I’ll gladly accept that title” with a laughing emoji.

Miles also tagged Gerber, “your apple, banana, strawberry is bussin.”

Pic credit: @themileswill/Instagram

Woody and Amani Randall conclude their baby shower tour

Woody and Amani have traveled to Illinois and California for baby showers with varying themes for all their loved ones to celebrate the coming of their first child.

The Chicago baby shower included teddy bears and brown neutral decor. The Bay Area baby shower had a travel theme, and the New Orleans baby shower appeared to be a bottle popping party with a black and gold theme.

New Orleans was the tour’s final stop, and Woody took to Instagram to share a video from the event that showed off all the gorgeous decor.

Woody captioned the post, “Popping 🍼 took a whole new meaning! Final stop on the Baby Shower Tour: New Orleans! Just want to stop and say thank you to the team of folks supporting the baby shower; we really and truly appreciate it. We feel so loved, cherished and exited to bring this bundle of joy into the village. Well, that’s a wrap for the baby showers. Now, it’s time to move and get ready for the little one. 😁.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.