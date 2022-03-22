Amani and Woody Randall embark on a ‘baby shower tour’

MAFS stars Amani and Woody share photos from their ‘baby shower tour.’ Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight fan favorites, Amani and Woody Randall are expecting a baby this June.

With just a few months left of Amani’s pregnancy, the couple has been celebrating and anticipating their bundle of joy’s arrival.

Recently, Amani and Woody had a chic Chicago Baby Shower, which appears to be just the first stop on their baby shower tour.

Amani and Woody Randall enjoy an earth-tone baby shower

Amani took to her Instagram stories to share photos from her and Woody’s baby shower in Chicago.

Always stylish, Amani and Woody matched in brown outfits for the warm earth-tone shower.

Amani shared a photo of their chic brown welcome sign for the shower.

Pic credit: _easyaa/Instagram

Showing off their adorable dessert table, Amani shared a photo that featured a variety of desserts, including donuts, tootsie rolls, and a teddy bear cake.

Pic credit: _easyaa/Instagram

Amani and Woody posed by the dessert table, and their outfits were on full display.

Woody wore a brown jacket with a large letter pattern, fitted pants, and unique white shoes.

Amani wore a sultry off-the-shoulder brown dress with a statement necklace, embellished belt, and sleek high heels.

Pic credit: _easyaa/Instagram

Amani and Woody also posed with Amani’s mother, whose outfit was also on-theme as she wore a neutral-toned top, pants, belt, and shoes.

Pic credit: _easyaa/Instagram

Woody and Amani posed for a close-up video where the pair are glowing in their shower ensembles. Woody wrote, “Chicago kicks off the baby shower tour!”

Pic credit: _easyaa/Instagram

Woody and Amani head to California for the second stop on their baby shower tour

It seems Woody and Amani have lots and lots of loved ones which is why they’re traveling all across the country on their baby shower tour.

Woody made a TikTok at the airport to commemorate the beginning of their tour. Woody captioned the post, “Baby Randall, Baby Shower Tour Begins! 🤰🏾👼🏽1st Stop Chicago.”

Woody also shared a compilation of clips from their Chicago baby shower and explained why he and Amani’s baby shower tour started in the windy city.

Woody captioned the post, “Baby Randall 👼🏾 Shower Tour begins! 1st stop on the tour was a Chicago. Chicago being the birthplace of my sweets, it’s only right to start off the tour their [sic].”

Revealing where he and Amani would be traveling next, Woody wrote, “Next up on our tour is: The Bay Area baby, California love! And to wrap up the tours, we will finish in the Big Easy, New Orleans! Stay tuned to YouTube for all the BTS of the showers!”

Woody and Amani are going all out in preparation and celebration of their child, and it’s clear their baby will be surrounded by lots of love.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.