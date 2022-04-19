Amani and Woody show off their style during second stop on baby shower tour 

Amani and Woody continue to celebrate the coming of ‘Baby Randall.’ Pic credit: Lifetime

Amani and Woody have been going all out during their several baby showers.

The expecting parents have embarked on a baby shower tour as they celebrate the expansion of their family with loved ones all across the nation.

Recently, Woody gave followers a glimpse of the second stop on their baby shower tour as the couple had a travel-themed party.

Amani and Woody Randall head to the Bay for second stop on baby shower tour

As Amani and Woody travel across the country for several baby showers, it appears each shower has a particular theme.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Amani and Woody’s first stop on the baby shower tour featured many teddy bear decorations and earth-toned decor.

Amani and Woody’s second stop led them to the Bay Area, where the shower appeared to be inspired by travel.

Woody shared snapshots of the party decor on his Instagram stories.

The color scheme appeared to be a series of greens, tans, golds, and whites.

The decor included cuts outs of planes and passports, images of the Eiffel Tower, quaint looking suitcase props. Adding a touch of nature, the decor also featured soft-colored flowers throughout.

Woody praised the green cake that paid homage to the theme with a spinning globe as the cake topper.

Woody wrote “The cake tho” over the photo with a fist and an arm muscle emoji.

Woody and Amani coordinate in light colors for baby shower

Along with being one of the most beloved couples from the MAFS franchise, Woody and Amani are also the most stylish.

The pair often turn heads with their bold fashion choices, and they enjoy coordinating as well.

On the first leg of their tour, the couple wore similar brown-colored outfits, and for the second stop, Woody and Amani went lighter with an assortment of white, cream, and tan items.

Amani looked ethereal in a sheer white off-the-shoulder dress with flowing sleeves. The dress showed off Amani’s legs and her growing baby bump.

Amani completed the look with a classy set of strappy high heels.

Equally fashionable, Woody wore a plaid white and tan suit with a white tee underneath. Woody completed the look with a necklace and white platform dress shoes.

Time will tell what theme and outfits Woody and Amani will rock on the next stop of their baby shower tour as Amani prepares to give birth in June.

